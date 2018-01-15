  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Everybody else didn't do it - Dolores did'

The Cranberries kicked off what would become Limerick’s cultural renaissance.

By Will Leahy Monday 15 Jan 2018, 9:00 PM
6 hours ago 44,616 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3799309
Will Leahy

IT’S ODD TO be asked to write about Dolores O’Riordan in memoriam. She was, by far, the most famous woman to ever come out of Limerick.

And she was famous at a time when fame actually meant something and not bestowed on someone who blogs about eye shadow.

Back when the Cranberries formed in 1989/90, Dolores was a reluctant front woman.

Seamie Flynn, who ran the Theatre Royal in Limerick in the 90s recalls that she sang with her back to the audience for their first few gigs. Fame never seemed to sit easy with her and her relationship with it was uneasy. The tabloids loved her but the feeling was never mutual.

The male members of the Cranberries all remained and were familiar faces around Limerick. Dolores might have come home to see her family from time to time but I can’t ever recall seeing her in any pub during the heyday. Oddly, I have seen her in town several times in the past year simply walking down the street alone.

The Cranberries kicked off what would become Limerick’s cultural renaissance. Right after they hit Number One in the United States, we had the steamroller that was Bill Whelan’s Riverdance.

That was followed by Angela’s Ashes, D’Unbelievables and Munster Rugby.

All of a sudden we were “Fab” city.

Tourists would travel to Limerick to see where the Cranberries came from. When I was the MC at the Limerick City of Culture concert in 2013 at which Dolores headlined I met two girls who had come from South America just to see her sing three songs in her hometown.

Backstage, Dolores reminded me that the last time she had performed a solo gig in Limerick was in Laurel Hill School in 1988.

The Cranberries weren’t just a successful band, they were the second most successful band to ever come out of this country. Oddly, I think we in Ireland in the 1990s underestimated the enormity of their popularity as somehow they never seemed as popular on their home turf.

To put the numbers into perspective, the Cranberries No Need to Argue album ranks at number 99 on the list of the most successful albums ever.

There isn’t a single album released by the Rolling Stones ahead of them. Ed Sheeran’s world-conquering most recent album which has been parked at the top of the charts for a year has only sold 11 million albums.

The Cranberries never played the Aviva, never played Croke Park and only played the Point twice. In fact, the largest shows (aside from festivals) that the Cranberries played here were in the GAA stadium in Killarney and at Dublin Castle. In 1995 when they were selling albums as fast as they could be manufactured, the Cranberries biggest show at home was in the Green Glens in Millstreet.

Prophets in their own land and all that.

No doubt there will be calls for statues and memorial concerts. Her life and lifestyle will be analysed and picked apart.

The tabloids will have one more day out. Today, we remember that voice. The voice that sold 40 million albums. The voice that sang to the Pope. The voice that played Madison Square Gardens many times over.

To paraphrase their debut album, everybody else didn’t do it. She did.

Will Leahy is a Limerick- based presenter for RTE.

Read: Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan dies aged 46

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Will Leahy

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies aged 46
776,939  150
2
Yellow snow-ice warning issued for all of Ireland
149,851  57
3
Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff to resign over Kingsmill loaf video
48,431  343
Fora
1
A massive UK construction firm that helped build Irish schools has collapsed
798  0
2
Poll: Should the government give tax breaks to property developers?
258  0
3
There needs to be a 'dramatic' spike in large-scale apartment blocks in Dublin city
206  0
The42
1
As it happened: Manchester United v Stoke City, Premier League
34,322  42
2
'He's not coming back to the GAA. The Dubs can take a big, deep breath'
32,946  17
3
Ireland and Ulster legend Tommy Bowe to retire at end of season
23,815  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
'Micro-cheating' is the latest infidelity debate to take over social media - Here's what you need to know
8,290  9
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
6,348  4
3
Boxer Joseph Parker responded to Graham Norton calling him the 'king of pies' on his show on Friday
5,702  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who poured boiling water over his partner in front of their children given suspended sentence
Man who poured boiling water over his partner in front of their children given suspended sentence
Movie giants get orders blocking streaming websites from internet providers
Midlands teenager who raped 13-year-old boy given suspended sentence
DUBLIN
Two women rescued from burning building in north Dublin
Two women rescued from burning building in north Dublin
Whistleblower claims details of Dublin Fire Brigade exam leaked to promotion candidates
The number of homeless families staying in hotels in Dublin has shot up once again
COURT
Jury sworn in for second retrial of Cavan childminder accused of causing serious harm to baby
Jury sworn in for second retrial of Cavan childminder accused of causing serious harm to baby
New jury empanelled in David Drumm trial
Men go on trial accused of rape at 'VIP Jason Derulo afterparty'
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Perhaps, in the summer he will cost even more than Â£100 million'
'Perhaps, in the summer he will cost even more than £100 million'
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie