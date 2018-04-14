  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Why I'd pull up a deckchair, skive off work and queue in the rain to buy a house

For me the process of buying a house was a draining and, at times, demoralising process.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,781 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3955444
Paul Hosford

WHEN I TELL people the story of how myself and my fiancée bought a house, there’s often one detail I leave out.

I tend to omit the fact that we paid a €5,000 booking deposit on a house we had never set foot in. In fact, we hadn’t even seen the show home, let alone examine it thoroughly.

So, when I see people queueing to buy houses for five days in the rain to buy a house in Dublin 15, my response is not one of derision or scorn – it’s one of solidarity.

This week saw a group of homeowners queue outside a new development in Ongar, Dublin 15 in order to put a deposit on houses that likely won’t be built for the guts of a year.

The stories and photos brought clucks of derision from the sidelines, with many lamenting that the crash had taught us nothing and this was the gravest of national sins – a symbol of Celtic Tiger excess.

IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers which represents 1,100 auctioneers nationwide responded to TheJournal.ie story this week and said “nobody should have to queue for homes”.

A noble sentiment if not for the fact that it is auctioneers who have the power to stop exactly that. The system of not releasing house prices, demanding booking deposits on release day and generally not treating house buyers like they are actual customers spending hundreds of thousands of euro certainly is not an invention of buyers.

And with the housing market the way it is, I genuinely can’t find it in myself to snort at those who are waiting in the rain.

Draining

PastedImage-22564 People queuing overnight in the rain to secure a house in Dublin 15. Source: Garreth MacNamee

From the outset, I know that myself and my fiancée are very lucky to be in our position.

We are lucky to be in a position to buy a house full stop, as many thousands of people will go to sleep tonight in emergency accommodation.

We are lucky to have grown up in Dublin and not have to move for work, lucky to have families who let us live at home while we were saving and lucky that those family homes are close by so we could see each other while living at home.

But, in my own experience, the process of buying a house was a draining and, at times, demoralising process.

Starting in January 2017, we looked at more than 20 houses and went through the gamut of emotions.

First we’d fall in love with a house that was within our budget, we’d enquire about a viewing and be told about an upcoming open viewing.

If you’ve never attended an open viewing, it’s essentially an auctioneer’s best tool in creating mania. For 15 or so minutes, a home is thrown open to the world and potential buyers invited in. Approaching one is actually kind of a buzz and you can get a bit of a feeling of excitement by the immediacy of it all.

However, this would be followed by a serious feeling of competition. You pull into a housing estate that’s crowded with unfamiliar cars and wait for the estate agent to come and open the door. In this time, you’re looking at the other people’s cars trying to work out what that means for their net worth and mortgage ceiling. If they drive a 13-D and I’m in an 05, they can obviously bid higher, right?

Once that’s done, you and 20 strangers get to go through another stranger’s house and pretend that this is a normal use of a Saturday morning. All the while, you’ve got one eye on en-suite bathrooms and recessed lighting and the other on the estate agent. Who’s asking for his card? Who might be interested? Are we interested? Should we be interested? Should we make a bid even if we’re not? What if this is the last house ever on sale anywhere?

All of this goes on for about 15 minutes and then you leave the house and move on to the next open viewing of the day.

Of course, the irrationality of many of your own thoughts is easily recognised after you’ve left, but in that quarter of an hour, you can genuinely convince yourself that you can overlook a nest of rats in exchange for owning your own home.

Lack of supply

In the Dublin 15 area (which itself is pretty large) where people were queuing this week, there are 39 available homes on Daft.ie that come in around the same specs (similar price, similar size).

There are almost as many, 25, in the Beechfield development where people were queueing this week. So it’s obvious that those who tell these people to “just look somewhere else” haven’t done much looking.

And that is before you get to the standard of the houses being sold and the personal taste of those buying.

For example, while looking at second houses, we came across:

  • A house with an unflushed toilet – from a number two
  • A house with wires hanging from the outside roof
  • A house with anti-vandal paint on an inside windowsill
  • A house with a bedroom door leaning against a wall in a bedroom
  • A house with a plastic box where the electric shower was supposed to be
  • A house with mould in the wardrobe

I am, of course, kidding. That was all one house.

There was the house that a Fingal County Council engineer said would take €50,000 just to make liveable, the house that jumped by €15,000 in price in the four-minute drive from the train station and the open viewing that had the estate agent announcing the bidding as if this was an episode of Storage Wars.

It was this hope and disillusion cycle which sent us to a new-build home. After viewing a house that can only be described as apocalyptically filthy, we went to have a look at a house in a development in Meath.

There, we found a house we liked, at a price we could afford that would be habitable when we got the keys.

That’s not to say the deal was easy – or completed. A contract problem meant we had to pull out of the sale, causing us to frantically reassess our options because we had now lost four months and prices were again creeping up.

This led to us looking in the window of a showhome before parting with our money. Faced with the prospect of re-entering the market or taking a chance, we took the chance.

So, when I see people on deckchairs who are sleeping in their cars to get their forever homes I’m not filled with derision. I’m glad it’s not me, but cognisant it very well could be.

What to do

So, what’s to be done?

The obvious solution is to give people tickets on a first-come, first-served basis and stop releasing phases of houses that are nowhere near completed. That, and thousands more houses built by the government…

In reality, this is an imperfect system and I’m not entirely sure there is a perfect solution. But the least we can do is recognise that and not scoff at the people who are caught in it.

On Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live this week, property advisor Carol Tallon urged buyers not to dance to the tune of those who benefit from hype and higher prices. But what do people do otherwise?

For me and my fiancée, the option is wait at home with our parents until the next crash (presuming we keep our jobs) or get into the equally awful Dublin rental market.

Given those choices, and the absolute brilliance of our parents notwithstanding, I would personally be pulling up a deck chair and telling work I wouldn’t be in this week.

Paul Hosford is a journalist with TheJournal.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Search called off for woman who fell from cruise ship off the coast of Australia
90,096  35
2
Russia says it has proof Britain was behind alleged Syria chemical attack
53,665  187
3
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
51,452  36
Fora
1
'I sold my business for €14m, but the retirement plans didn't work out. I needed a new job quickly'
900  0
2
Why LinkedIn hides sweets from its staff... and other tips for looking after workers
484  0
3
Here's what is stopping Norwegian's transatlantic dreams from fully taking flight
352  0
The42
1
Jackson and Olding to leave Ulster - report
68,473  0
2
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
44,259  95
3
A try within seconds and a long-range penalty: Conor Murray swings victory for Munster in Bloemfontein
37,566  42
DailyEdge
1
Vogue Williams appears to have sold a Chanel bag for less than €30 on Star Boot Sale
6,694  0
2
11 reasons why I am obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski's glamorous (and kind of scaldy) wedding
6,289  0
3
Victoria Beckham let slip that she's been invited to the royal wedding... It's The Dredge
5,737  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Waterford's new â¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Waterford's new €25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
HEALTH
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
'She was just so ill, it was horrible to see my child like that'
Health study says Ireland's weekly drinking limit should be 5 pints, not 8.5
GARDAí
Appeal for witnesses to truck incident just before alleged fatal attack at Rosslare Europort
Appeal for witnesses to truck incident just before alleged fatal attack at Rosslare Europort
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
Man found with serious injuries in Tallaght park pronounced dead
DUBLIN
This is the view from O'Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery, reopened after almost 50 years
This is the view from O'Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery, reopened after almost 50 years
Dublin Lord Mayor signs document saying he will not enter Israel again without government permission
Gardaí concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie