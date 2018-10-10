This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results'

Victor Duggan takes a deep dive into the good, the bad and the ugly of the housing measures in Budget 2019.

By Victor Duggan Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,843 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4277519
Victor Duggan Economist

THIS WAS SUPPOSED to be the ‘Housing Budget’.

A series of government plans, strategies and false starts have so far failed to stem the surge in rents, reverse the relentless rise in homelessness or put homeownership back within the means of low-to-middle income families.

A decade since the property bubble burst and homeless figures began their long march to 10,000, this was flagged as the moment when the Minister for Finance would do what Ministers of Finance do to tackle a social crisis when there’s an election on the horizon – throw money at the problem.

So, let’s take a deep dive into the good, the bad and the ugly of the housing measures in Budget 2019.

The good

The headline number sounds impressive at first glance: nearly €2.4 billion allocated to housing in 2019, up by a quarter on this year’s allocation.

Just over half of this amount will be allocated to social housing to deliver, we are told, 10,000 ‘new social homes’. But, only about half of these will be new-builds, barely more than this year.

The other half will come from ‘leasing and acquisition’. Obviously, these aren’t new houses, but existing houses being bought or rented by the State. This will reduce the supply of private housing for families that don’t qualify for social housing, pushing rents and house prices even higher.

The €121 million increase in the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) is simply a recognition of policy failure. This payment, which goes directly to landlords, is being eaten up by rent hikes, themselves the result of an inability to ramp up the supply of houses.

If rent is seen by many as ‘dead money’ that could be used to pay down a mortgage towards owning a home, then the same goes for government. Paying part of the rent charged by landlords may be penny-wise in the short-term, reducing the outlay to put a roof over the heads of vulnerable households, but it is pound-foolish in the longer term.

The HAP is a stop-gap solution that does nothing to address the fundamental problem of housing supply increases falling further behind demand.

The bad

Extra funding for emergency accommodation (+ €60 million) and homeless services (+€30 million) is yet another admission of policy failure. Certainly, we need to treat the symptoms of a social crisis, but we need to get serious about eradicating the disease.

The minister said in his speech that “the affordability of housing remains a priority”, but the allocation of only an extra €20 million, with the aim of subsidising 2,000 so-called ‘affordable houses’ per year for three years is a pitiful response given the scale of the problem.

However worthy, these micro-interventions are fiddling around the edges while ignoring the elephant in the room. What we need is bold policy innovation, like rolling out the cost-rental model as a mainstream housing option as in other European countries.

The ugly

If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, then the Einsteins of Kildare Street should keep their eyes peeled for men in white coats.

Full deductibility of mortgage interest relief for landlords is to be restored as of 1st January 2019 at a cost of €18 million, about the same amount of extra funding being allocated to affordable housing. Meanwhile, there was no reintroduction of income tax relief for renters.

Think about that. Rents have increased by nearly 50% in six years while property prices have increased more than 80% in five years. This means that both the value of, and the annual return on, landlords’ investments have increased massively, yet the government sees fit to give them a tax break to further sweeten the deal.

Giving investors tax relief on debt raised to make the investment is bad policy, which is one of the reasons it was reduced back in 2009. But, given the large number of full-time TDs who are also part-time landlords (about one in five), perhaps it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that turkeys are voting to cancel Christmas.

Fine Gael and their ideological bosom buddies in Fianna Fáil have conspired to put the interests of landlords and developers over those of ordinary households struggling to put a secure roof over their heads. By accident or by design, the net effect of many of the policy measures will be to further increase house prices, hurting affordability.

Until our policymakers begin to treat houses as homes for families rather than speculative assets for investors, it seems we are doomed to ‘rinse and repeat’ market failures. Welcome to the Republic of missed opportunity.

Victor Duggan is an economist and former advisor to Labour TD Joan Burton.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Victor Duggan  / Economist

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Budget 2019: Here are the main points you need to know
    126,790  138
    2
    		As it happened: Government unveils Budget 2019
    66,300  57
    3
    		Status Yellow weather alert issued for whole country
    61,604  30
    Fora
    1
    		'A black day for Irish tourism': Restaurants have called for Shane Ross's head
    1,080  0
    2
    		Budget 2019: These are all of the key developments as they happened
    731  0
    3
    		'We once ordered too little stock to meet demand. People were asking if we were closing down'
    410  0
    The42
    1
    		'We need to protect and respect a player’s right to medical confidentiality'
    38,400  70
    2
    		'One-punch fatality' a prospect with the current run of GAA club match violence
    33,803  57
    3
    		'I'd tell Harry that I don't agree with that. You'd have to put a gun to my head for me to not show up'
    21,455  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rebecca Humphries says Seann Walsh branded her 'a psycho' when she questioned his behaviour
    6,929  1
    2
    		The #WhenIWas hashtag is a snapshot into the lived experience of millions of girls
    4,748  4
    3
    		Here's why everyone's talking about something called TikTok
    3,591  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    UK Supreme Court due to rule on Belfast bakers 'gay cake' case later today
    UK Supreme Court due to rule on Belfast bakers 'gay cake' case later today
    Woman (40s) due in court charged in connection with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries
    HEALTH
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    Most people want cost of cigarettes increased by fiver to fund cancer treatments
    GARDAí
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    DUBLIN
    Man killed after row over who owned can of drink, court hears
    Man killed after row over who owned can of drink, court hears
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    Woman injured after man hijacks car at St James's Hospital

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie