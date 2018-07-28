This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 28 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Country music and dancehalls: 'The cause of the ruin of hundreds of young girls'

The Catholic Church campaigned against informal house dances and crossroads dances, seeing them as opportunities for immorality, writes Kevin Martin.

By Kevin Martin Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 7:30 PM
37 minutes ago 3,377 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4135109
Kevin Martin Author

LIVE COUNTRY MUSIC is arguably the most popular form of public entertainment in rural Ireland today. Hotels host dance nights attended by hundreds in what has become a multi-million-euro industry, while the numbers of performers, concerts and media outlets have risen significantly.

Local and regional newspapers advertise huge numbers of dances and concerts. Local radio stations fill much of their schedules with Irish country songs, while the number of Internet radio stations and cable-television programmes broadcasting country music has dramatically increased in recent years.

Many pubs in rural Ireland feature live country music on their entertainment schedule more often than any other genre.

Yet up until the 1950s live country music was not one of the available entertainment options in Ireland. There was music and there was dancing â€“ homes and crossroads had been the scenes of dancing in Ireland for centuries â€“ but there was no country-music-led dancing.

CÃ©ilÃ­ bands

From the late nineteenth century, cÃ©ilÃ­ bands were encouraged as an expression of national identity by the Gaelic League â€“ a social and cultural organisation established in 1893 by Douglas Hyde (who would later become president of Ireland) to promote Irish language and culture.

The Irish word cÃ©ilÃ­ simply means â€˜a gathering of people for danceâ€™. The first official cÃ©ilÃ­ dance organised by the League was held in London on 30 October 1897, in Bloomsbury Hall beside the British Museum. The London branch of the organisation, set up in October of the previous year, aimed to create an attractive social environment where the sexes could mingle and practise their Irish-language skills.

These dances quickly became popular and spread to Ireland, where dancing masters moved around the country teaching dance formations. CÃ©ilÃ­ dances ranged in difficulty from the simple â€˜Siege of Ennisâ€™ and â€˜Walls of Limerickâ€™ to the complicated â€˜Sixteen-Hand Reelâ€™ and â€˜High-Cauled Capâ€™. They could be performed by hundreds of people at a time; different dances catered for different numbers of people.

Wholesome entertainment

In Ireland, cÃ©ilÃ­ bands playing traditional music became particularly popular and common from the 1920s onwards. Crucially, in the new twentieth-century Irish State, founded after the War of Independence with Britain, the Catholic Church was the greatest power and largely controlled the type of music played in public.

CÃ©ilÃ­ bands were promoted by the Catholic clergy as a wholesome form of entertainment in opposition to any of the new-fangled types of dancing existing in other countries. The Catholic Church campaigned against informal house dances and crossroads dances, seeing them as opportunities for immorality, but was happy to hold cÃ©ilÃ­ dances under its own watchful eyes.

In his Pastoral Letter of 1924, Cardinal Logue outlined the Churchâ€™s position: â€˜It is no small commendation of Irish dances that they cannot be danced for long hours â€¦ They may not be the fashion in London and Paris. They should be the fashion in Ireland. Irish dances do not make degenerates.â€™[1]

Conservative approach

This conservative approach was in tune with the new State. The Carrigan Report of 1931, which dealt with the legislation pertaining to child prostitution, outlined the danger the authorities perceived in social dancing:

The testimony of all witnesses, clerical, lay and official, is striking in its unanimity that degeneration in the standard of social conduct has taken place in recent years. This is due largely to the introduction of new phases of popular amusement, which being carried out in the Saorstat in the absence of supervision, and of the restrictions found necessary and enforced by law in other countries, are the occasions of many abuses baneful in their effect upon the community generally and are the cause of the ruin of hundreds of young girls â€¦ The â€˜commercialisedâ€™ dance halls, picture houses of sorts, and the opportunities afforded by the misuse of motor cars for luring girls, are the chief causes alleged for the present looseness of morals.[2]

[1] Smyth, J., â€˜Dancing, Depravity and All That Jazz: The Public Dance Halls Act of 1935â€™, History Ireland, Volume 1, Issue 2 (1993), p. 51.

[2] Ibid., p. 52.

The first book of its kind in Ireland, A Happy Type of Sadness: A Journey Through Irish Country Music explores the world of Irish country music. It is published now by Mercier Press.

â€˜She was living in a derelict building dripping with damp under a tin roof. The year was 1998â€²>

Opinion: â€˜The housing bubble will burst and create another credit crunchâ€™>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin Martin  / Author

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Liam Miller match to be played in PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh
53,361  200
2
A new â‚¬2.5 million coastal cycling route in north Dublin has been given the green light
48,349  82
3
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
45,325  0
Fora
1
Why people can't agree on the impact new zero-hour contract laws will have on business
230  0
2
How food and drink firms get their brands onto the 'shop window' that is the airline trolley
84  0
3
Europe's biggest co-working outfit wants to make Dublin the go-to place for IoT startups
71  0
The42
1
As it happened: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland hurling semi-final
81,500  52
2
'He blagged a professional career in the most difficult place to make it': the greatest swindle in football history
32,973  7
3
'I could see young Irish guys coming here after missing out on the provinces' academies'
23,515  6
DailyEdge
1
Many viewers noticed that last night's RTÃ‰ weather forecast was more like a blooper reel
7,161  0
2
Anne Hathaway made a powerful statement about the murder of 18-year-old Nia Wilson
4,072  4
3
Sean Kingston has been spotted in Liffey Valley several times and people on Twitter are really confused
3,966  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
COURTS
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Teen who caused â‚¬50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
GARDAÃ­
Watchdog still in talks with gardaÃ­ over members' compliance with ethics laws
Watchdog still in talks with gardaÃ­ over members' compliance with ethics laws
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
DUBLIN
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie