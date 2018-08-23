This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Larry Donnelly: 'Why are we going to see the pope? We are part of a rich tapestry'

‘Personal faith, separate from the institution, unwavering respect for those who educated me, and the comfort of community’.

By Larry Donnelly Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 7:00 AM
50 minutes ago 2,435 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4195985
Larry Donnelly Law lecturer, NUI Galway

THESE ARE NOT easy days to be a Catholic, here in Ireland or anywhere else in the
world. Last week’s release of the report of a Pennsylvania grand jury revealed the abuse of more than 1,000 children and young people by some 300 priests over 70 years.

The report makes for horrifying reading – both with respect to the depraved sexual acts of the clergy carried out on vulnerable boys and girls it bluntly spells out in lurid detail and the systematic fashion in which the Church subsequently and repeatedly sought to cover it all up.

The report – as well as the consequent rage which was palpable in the physical expression and language used by that state’s Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, at a stunning press conference – has justifiably engendered further condemnations of the institutional Roman Catholic Church.

I am speechless, devastated, furious

Writing from within, I am once again left speechless, devastated and furious at the latest revelations. The “few bad apples” line of defence often trotted out previously by the Church’s defenders (this one included) just doesn’t cut it anymore. There is no defending the indefensible.

A papal letter authored by Pope Francis, published in the report’s wake and ahead of the World Meeting of Families taking place in Dublin this week, has been praised by some survivors of sexual abuse and Catholic clergy alike for using stronger language than ever before, yet equally attacked for calling prominently for penance, prayer and fasting as remedies.

It seems likely that this widely beloved Pope will be pressured by individuals and groups inside and outside the flock to take concrete steps to limit the potential for horrific crimes to occur in future and, when and if they do, to ensure those who commit them will be dealt with swiftly and certainly.

That said, there remain elements of the institutional Church who refuse to accept responsibility for what has happened or even try to pretend that it hasn’t and will urge a more defensive posture. While they are wrong at every level conceivable, their power and influence in an organisation that thinks in millennia can’t be underestimated.

We have lots of reasons for going to see the pope

It is in the midst of this profoundly disturbing milieu that hundreds of thousands of us Catholics are making preparations to see the pope celebrate Mass in the Phoenix Park on
Sunday. In reality, we probably have lots of reasons for going and these reasons often
overlap. It is a spiritual occasion, a cultural expression and a novelty at the same time.

Notwithstanding our collective approval for Pope Francis and the myriad ways in
which he represents a break from the past, some provocative points have been raised about him and about our Church that are incumbent on us to consider, even if we would prefer not to.

Writing in The Irish Times from a decidedly non-Catholic perspective, Una Mullally posits that “attending papal events this week is an endorsement of an organisation, led by this pope, that has done nowhere near enough to atone for or to make right – financially, but also much deeper than that – the trauma they have inflicted, the lives that were destroyed or near-destroyed, the sorrow they caused.”

This is a challenging assertion because, reject it as we may, there is truth to it.

The Church has fallen short

Although in one sense the Church can never do enough to atone for these misdeeds, it has, to date, fallen short by any objective measure.

Why, then, are so many of us going to see the Pope and, even more importantly, why do we continue to actively practise our faith?

I have offered my own multi-part explanation before – personal faith, separate from the institution, as a bedrock in my life; my unwavering respect and admiration for the nuns of several orders and Jesuit priests who educated and formed me; the comfort I take from the familiarity of ritual and the sense of solidarity so manifest among Mass goers, especially in light of our new found minority status; the simple, selfish fact that receiving the sacrament of the Eucharist makes me feel better – but it was heartening to hear similar sentiments from two young women recently.

Related Read

09.08.18 'I was 13 when the Pope came to Ireland and I was raped by a priest the next year'

United by our Catholic faith

On the newspaper panel with me on Marian Finucane’s radio programme, Olivia Buckley, communications director of the Irish Tax Institute, and Maria Walsh, businesswomen, 2014 Rose of Tralee and LGBT advocate, also identified themselves as practising Catholics. Olivia cited the vibrancy of her parish community. Maria mentioned the close relationship she has with a priest. When questioned how she reconciles her sexuality with Catholic teaching, Maria noted that, while she disagrees, it is not something that comes up at Mass, nor has she ever been made to feel unwelcome.

We are three young (relatively, in my case) people who are very different, yet united by our Catholic faith. Indeed, our global Church comprises a rich tapestry of diverse men
and women, boys and girls. While many non-Catholics envisage a congregation of mainly
elderly, not particularly well-educated followers, this rich tapestry is sometimes evident at Mass and will be on display for the world to see on Sunday.

It will definitely not be a “creepy right-wing rallying of homophobes and bigots,” as one commentator has alleged.

The 1979 visit

This papal visit to Ireland has a special resonance for many here who saw Pope John Paul II when he drew massive crowds to events around the country in 1979. Fast forwarding 39 years is poignant for me, too, in that John Paul’s next stop was my home city where I, as a four-year-old boy, attended a Mass he celebrated on Boston Common with my family. It may be 3,000 miles away, but I am still here.

Nonetheless, we who have stayed want more from our Church. And saying so doesn’t make us bad Catholics. We want Pope Francis to commit to a reformed Church that far more closely mirrors the extraordinary message of Jesus Christ.

Our demand must be pursued and achieved in the name of all survivors of the horrendous abuse perpetrated by members of a clergy we were taught to revere.

Larry Donnelly is a Boston attorney, a Law Lecturer at NUI Galway and a columnist with TheJournal.ie.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Larry Donnelly  / Law lecturer, NUI Galway
@LarryPDonnelly

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It's embarrassing to sleep rough': Son of Father Michael Cleary reveals he is homeless
    83,078  73
    2
    		Luas back to full service following incident on the green line between St Stephen's Green and Balally
    46,040  16
    3
    		Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    40,214  25
    Fora
    1
    		How a one-man seaweed startup got on the shelves at SuperValu and Selfridge's
    183  0
    2
    		Cosmetics giant Coty's Irish unit made a million-euro profit the year it cut 200 jobs in Tipperary
    155  0
    3
    		37,000 Eir customers affected by data breach after laptop stolen
    115  0
    The42
    1
    		Tributes paid after former Clare senior footballer passes away after illness
    66,246  13
    2
    		Mayo clubs voted 26-2 in favour of throwing Carnacon out of county championship
    56,555  42
    3
    		'I wasn't lifting any weights': Beirne refreshed in Limerick after exhausting year
    39,045  46
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rory's Stories is causing a lot of controversy with his latest video on relationships
    7,532  2
    2
    		Kendall Jenner has massively backtracked on that 'super selective' comment, FYI
    5,901  0
    3
    		People are only mad to share the exact moment their dates went rapidly downhill
    5,206  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    DUBLIN
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    'Businesses are nervous about this weekend. There’s a lot of confusion about what’s going to happen'
    Appeal launched to find 39-year-old man missing for a week
    MISSING
    Teenager (15) missing from Dublin city centre since Sunday afternoon
    Teenager (15) missing from Dublin city centre since Sunday afternoon
    Missing Dublin teen found safe and well
    Gardaí issue appeal for teenager (16) last seen on Friday
    MISSING PERSON
    Body of missing Dublin man found
    Body of missing Dublin man found
    Appeal: 17-year-old Anastasia Iancov has been missing from Balgriffin since Thursday
    Missing tourist found safe and well

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie