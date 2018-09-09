This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 9 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'With palliative care, my dad was able to choose how he died - in his family's arms'

Lilian Bell writes about her father, Donal Bell, on the eve of Palliative Care Week 2018.

By Lilian Bell Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 7:30 PM
55 minutes ago 3,894 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4209872
Lilian Bell

MY DAD DONAL Bell and most of his family have a rare lung disease and his first sibling to die was 19 years ago at age 57.

Dad was one of 10 siblings and the sixth to pass away. His baby sister passed away in July 2018, just two months after Dad.

The day after Dad’s 50th birthday, 27 years ago, he underwent major surgery. Dad had cancer but he was a fighter, very strong and survived cancer against all the odds. Dad had a tremendous faith and was a very quietly spiritual person.

He didn’t allow anything to affect his life and although his surgery meant that his life would never be the same again, he took it all in his stride and got on with life. Years later he suffered two heart attacks but again his attitude was that he would have the surgery, take the medication and get on with life.

‘There was no cure’

4c8b40a8-1811-4739-b1a9-47dbcffcca06 Liilan and her dad Donal

Three years ago, when he was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis he knew that he couldn’t beat this one because there was no cure and no surgery would help him.

But again, he just got on with life and followed his doctor’s orders and adjusted his lifestyle accordingly. Because Dad had seen first-hand how his brothers and sisters had passed away, he knew not so much what he wanted but he definitely knew what he didn’t want.

He didn’t want to die waiting on a machine for new lungs. He didn’t want to die in a hospital gasping for his next breath and he didn’t want to die alone.

Palliative care was the answer. The hospice gave us all the help we needed to have Dad at home albeit totally dependent on pretty high-tech oxygen generators and lots of medication including many different controlled drugs. 

‘We were expecting the worst – but he had other plans’

54ccf6f5-b944-4d67-8ff5-51d4ee3c585e Lilian's daughters and their granddad.

Dad became very ill in November 2017 and was admitted to hospital. He spent two weeks in the hospital in Galway and then a two further weeks in Galway Hospice.

When he came home, we were told it might be a matter of days (maybe four or five). He was still very unwell but he was so happy to be at home again in his own room with our wonderful mother beside him. It was almost Christmas and we were expecting the worst at every moment, but Dad had other plans.

Dad basically “re-wired” the house so he could go from room to room with the oxygen Airvo machine. He organised it so that the noisy oxygen generators would not be in their bedroom so that Mam could get a good night’s sleep. He thought of everything and about the comfort of others.

He never gave up and no machine would tell him he had to stay in bed all day.

One day Dad said that he would like us all to go to Cloonacauneen Castle near our home for Mam and Dad’s wedding anniversary. That was three months after he came home from the hospice to die. Not my Dad! We had two advance teams with all of the machinery and then Dad and Mam followed. The palliative care team couldn’t believe it.

We talked that morning about how that day could be his last because of just how daft what he wanted to do really was. But it was game on and we just went for it.

I didn’t sleep the night before our crazy escapade going through all the logistics of how we could manage it. My eldest daughter, who is a doctor, did all of the maths and calculations as to how we could “feed” the Airvo machine with enough oxygen to last for a few hours outside the house and away from the generators. Dad had great faith and trust in his team.

He needed a lot of medication and he was exhausted when we got home but it was so worth it.

‘He was ready’

IMG_0299 Donal and his wife on the occasion of their 50th anniversary.

Dad promised my daughter Aisling that he would try to live long enough to see her graduate as a doctor.

In January 2018, he told Aisling that he might not make it to her graduation but he would do his very best. Aisling sat her exams and after the exams told Dad that she was now a doctor so he had fulfilled his end of their bargain and he could let go if he was ready.

But not Dad. He needed written confirmation. In May, Aisling got her exam results and passed with flying colours. Dad could not have been happier. He held the transcript of her results all evening.

The following day at 12 o’clock Dad passed away in Aisling’s arms and holding hands with my other daughter Aoife and my mother.

It was a day like any other and all he felt was a little bit dizzy and closed his eyes. There was no pain, no distress, no anxiety at all and no fear. Dad just slipped away peacefully surrounded by love. 

We had promised Dad that we would never, ever allow him to die alone or afraid or in pain. The hospice allowed us to keep that promise. The palliative care nurses who called to see Dad every day were a wonderful support not only for Dad but for all of our family. The hospice chaplain called often and she and Dad had quiet moments of prayer and chat.

While Dad attended the hospice day care every week with Mam, he participated in a project which involved writing about his life and his family.

Dad being Dad, it soon became a book. Dad’s book is something we will all have and treasure.

Dad was an amazing person. He never moaned about anything. He lived with his disease for over three years taking each new restriction on his life and his mobility in his stride.

First, he had portable oxygen and he could travel with it. He visited his family in Dundalk and Dublin. He went to parties with his machinery and enjoyed life to the full. He watched Ireland win the Grand Slam and shouted out with pure joy when we won. No doctor would have thought he had lung problems that day!

It all just became part of his day. But little by little he needed more and more oxygen and in the last few months of his life he would have been hospitalised had it not been for the support we all got from the hospice.

If someone telephoned to ask how he was doing he would always answer cheerfully: “I’m the finest now. Just getting ready to go line dancing”

Donal Bell, from Galway, spoke about his palliative care experience in a video which is being made available during Palliative Care Week – 9 to 15 September 2018. The video can be viewed during the week at www.thepalliativehub.com

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lilian Bell

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Political rows over Eurovision have made headlines before - so what are the chances of an Irish withdrawal?
    37,339  106
    2
    		Changes to Irish Rail timetables kick in tomorrow
    35,156  19
    3
    		Dublin restaurant told to pay manager €10k for firing him over fears he was setting up a rival eatery
    30,534  0
    Fora
    1
    		Fast-food chain Leon sees 'huge' opportunities in Dublin - despite tough competition and high rent
    271  0
    2
    		KBC says banks only have themselves to blame for losing business to digital upstarts
    254  0
    3
    		The founder of Java Republic says people are sick of the ‘dreadful’ coffee chains
    94  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'm going to continue to fight for women,' vows Serena after US Open final controversy
    57,801  148
    2
    		Scarlets survive grandstand finish to inflict first league defeat on champions Leinster
    32,436  52
    3
    		'I left something behind me and that's not an easy thing to come to terms with'
    26,823  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Twitter is revealing the most ridiculous misconceptions people have about the human body
    7,650  2
    2
    		Every woman should listen to Serena Williams' post-loss interview to understand the importance of feminism
    7,137  15
    3
    		How Well Do You Remember the Finer Details of Pretty Woman?
    5,086  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Cork's Shaky Bridge is going to be repaired - but it's still going to be shaky
    Cork's Shaky Bridge is going to be repaired - but it's still going to be shaky
    Aiming to atone for Croke Park setbacks, ladies football success and getting set for life in Abu Dhabi
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I can’t do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    IRELAND
    Bayern prospect Johansson makes debut as Ireland U19s fall to friendly defeat against Wales
    Bayern prospect Johansson makes debut as Ireland U19s fall to friendly defeat against Wales
    Political rows over Eurovision have made headlines before - so what are the chances of an Irish withdrawal?
    Geordan Murphy makes winning start as Leicester interim boss with dramatic Premiership win
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should reference to women's 'life within the home' be removed from Constitution?
    Poll: Should reference to women's 'life within the home' be removed from Constitution?
    Poll: Is the Trump baby balloon a good way to protest his visit?
    Poll: Is a 'Best Popular Film' category at the Oscars a good idea?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie