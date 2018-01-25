Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen

Updated 6.55pm

A TEENAGER HAS been released without charge after being arrested today in connection with the fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen in 2017.

The teenager was arrested in the Tallaght area of Dublin this morning shortly after 7am this morning. The teen wa detained at Tallaght Garda Station under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Gardaí said that the juvenile was released without charge this evening.

Reece Cullen died after being stabbed at a house in Tallaght on 5 January 2017.

The 17-year-old was attacked in a home in the Kilclare Crescent area of Jobstown. He was brought to Tallaght Hospital were he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.