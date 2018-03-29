US court rules families of 9/11 victims can sue Saudi Arabia

People walk through the Empty Sky 9/11 memorial in Liberty State Park.

A US FEDERAL judge has rejected Saudi Arabia’s bid to drop lawsuits alleging it helped orchestrate the 9/11 attacks.

Manhattan-based Judge George Daniels said in his ruling the plaintiffs “narrowly articulate a reasonable basis” to proceed.

Relatives of 9/11 victims say that Saudi Arabia provided support to militant group Al-Qaeda and its founder Osama bin Laden.

In late September 2016, fifteen years after the attack, the US Congress passed the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA), allowing survivors and relatives of victims of “terrorism” to sue foreign governments.

Fifteen of the 19 perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks – which left nearly 3,000 people dead – were Saudis.

The US ally has persistently denied involvement.

