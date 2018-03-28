South African estate agent jailed for racist rant in landmark ruling

A WHITE WOMAN in South Africa has been sentenced to prison for a racist rant against a black police officer who was trying to help her after a robbery.

Vicki Momberg was given a three-year sentence, though one year was suspended on condition that she does not repeat the crime.

The former real estate agent was convicted of violating the dignity of the police officer with racially offensive comments. Her rant was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan says Momberg did not show any remorse for the 2016 incident in Johannesburg. BBC reports that Pravina Raghoonandan said some may think the sentence was harsh, but it was intended to signal that racism will not be tolerated in South Africa.

In previous prosecutions for this offence, the option of paying a fine was given, but the magistrate said imposing a direct prison sentence in this instance would send a strong message.

South Africa became an all-race democracy after the end of white minority rule in 1994.