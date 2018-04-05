Man dies after being struck by car in Sligo

A 53-YEAR-OLD pedestrian has died after he was stuck by a car on the main Sligo to Donegal road.

The incident happened on the N15 in the townland of Lisalurg at approximately 11.05 pm last night.

GardaÃ­ say that the man was struck by a car and was removed to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The local coroner has been notified of the manâ€™s death.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

GardaÃ­ are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contactÂ Sligo Garda Station on 071-915 7000.