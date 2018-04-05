Man dies after being struck by car in Sligo

A 53-YEAR-OLD pedestrian has died after he was stuck by a car on the main Sligo to Donegal road.
The incident happened on the N15 in the townland of Lisalurg at approximately 11.05 pm last night.
GardaÃ say that the man was struck by a car and was removed to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The local coroner has been notified of the manâ€™s death.
The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.
GardaÃ are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contactÂ Sligo Garda Station on 071-915 7000.
