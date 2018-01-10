Men armed with hatchets steal jewels worth millions from Paris Ritz

French police attend the scene outside the Ritz Hotel in Paris

ARMED ROBBERS MADE off with millions of euros worth of jewellery after smashing the windows of the world-famous Ritz hotel in Paris this evening.

Three suspects had been detained, police said.

Two suspected thieves are still on the run, according to a police source, who added that the value of the items taken was “several million euros”.

Five men armed with hatchets arrived at the hotel in Paris’ luxurious Place Vendome around 6.30pm (5.30pm Irish time) before smashing the windows on the ground floor and making off with the jewels.

“World-famous jewellers display their jewellery at the Ritz,” a police source said.

Three of the gang were detained while fleeing the scene. Some roads around the hotel were sealed off by security forces following the incident.

