'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting

THE FAMILY OF a Dublin man who was left in a permanent vegetative state after being shot ten years ago have launched an appeal for information about his attempted murder.

27 year-old father-of-two Robert Delaney was shot at his home in Tallaght, Dublin on 22 October, 2008.

On the morning he was shot, Robert was sleeping upstairs with his partner when he was awakened by a knock on the door.

When he looked out of an upstairs window towards the front door, Robert was shot in the head.

He survived the attempt on his life, but sustained catastrophic brain injuries and now remains in a permanent vegetative state.

Robert’s family told Crimecall on RTÉ One about how that single act of violence has had a devastating impact on their daily lives.

“He will never recover,” his father Terry explains. “It’s described as medically between life and death. They say time is a great healer but in this type of situation, it’s not.”

Robert’s mother Noeleen also spoke about the huge impact the incident continues to have on the family.

“I’ll never get over it,” she said. “I was broken-hearted for myself and also for his two girls to think that they didn’t have a daddy anymore.”

Meanwhile, Robert’s 17 year-old daughter Megan called for whoever carried out the shooting to be brought to justice.

“It’s not fair that we have to live our lives like this and whoever did it can live their life perfectly,” she said.

Ten years later, Robert’s family are still looking for justice and are appealing to anyone who has information about his attempted murder to come forward.

“Those responsible have sisters, parents, brothers, wives, their own children … and they’re not talking, that’s the hard part,” Sinéad, Robert’s only sibling, said.

“They could help us bring justice for Bob if they just spoke out.”

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact them through Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60 or at Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000.