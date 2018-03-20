  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin City Council gives the go-ahead for Rolling Stones Croke Park gig

Tickets will go on sale this Friday.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 3:21 PM
6 minutes ago
Mick Jagger
Image: Brian Rasic/Getty
Mick Jagger
Mick Jagger
Image: Brian Rasic/Getty

THE ROLLING STONES will play Croke Park – it’s official.

Dublin City Council today granted a licence to the 17 May concert at GAA HQ by Mick Jagger and crew.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday for the band’s first Irish date since 2007, when they sold out Slane Castle.

The council today granted the licence, subject to 16 conditions. These include safety, fire and noise plans being adhered to, the agreed sum being paid to gardaí and a strict curfew of 11pm.

The Stones – No Filter tour will see the band play all its old hits as well as a “couple of unexpected tracks and randomly selected surprises” from their extensive back catalogue.

Guitarist Keith Richards said: “It’s such a joy to play with this band there’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”

Read: All smiles as Varadkar and Merkel talk Brexit on Taoiseach’s first trip to Berlin

