Dublin City Council gives the go-ahead for Rolling Stones Croke Park gig

THE ROLLING STONES will play Croke Park – it’s official.

Dublin City Council today granted a licence to the 17 May concert at GAA HQ by Mick Jagger and crew.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday for the band’s first Irish date since 2007, when they sold out Slane Castle.

The council today granted the licence, subject to 16 conditions. These include safety, fire and noise plans being adhered to, the agreed sum being paid to gardaí and a strict curfew of 11pm.

The Stones – No Filter tour will see the band play all its old hits as well as a “couple of unexpected tracks and randomly selected surprises” from their extensive back catalogue.

Guitarist Keith Richards said: “It’s such a joy to play with this band there’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”