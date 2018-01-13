  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Whatever happened to... RTÉ's €350m plan to build a new hi-tech headquarters?

The state broadcaster announced the ambitious project in the middle of the recession.

By Fora Staff Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 6:15 AM
7 hours ago 4,331 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3792848
Image: Scott Tallon Walker Architects
Image: Scott Tallon Walker Architects

OVER THE PAST year or so, Fora has taken a look at some of the more notable big-ticket projects that were planned during the Celtic Tiger period – or in the aftermath of its demise.

Most recently, we detailed the story behind developer Harry Crosbie’s plan to build a 40-storey skyscraper in Dublin’s docks.

Although the recession killed Crosbie’s vision, there are plans to build a 17-storey office block at the site, so at least it’s being used for something.

For this installment we’re moving to the leafy suburbs of Dublin 4, where RTÉ was planning a big overhaul of its Montrose headquarters.

What was it?

The ‘RTÉ 2025′ plan would have seen the State broadcaster consolidate much of its operations under one roof.

It envisaged that over a period of between 10 and 15 years, many of the broadcaster’s buildings constructed in the 1960s and 1970s would be replaced with a “purpose-built modern building complex designed for the digital and high-definition age”.

It said it could not house the new technologies it needed in its existing buildings as they were unsuitable.

The redevelopment would begin with the construction of new television and radio studios, followed by production and rehearsal areas as well as staff offices.

The development would have taken place on a 32-acre site at RTÉ’s base on Montrose, Donnybrook. The RTÉ 2025 plan would have used about half of that area, so there still would have been room for expansion.

rte 2025 credit Scott Tallon Walker Architects cropped Source: Scott Tallon Walker Architects

Both the Irish Times and the Irish Independent reported at the time that the project would cost €350 million.

When was it first suggested?

It formally announced its plans in September 2009, but RTÉ was likely looking at options for the site for a while. A spokesman for the broadcaster said at the time that the project was ‘seven years in gestation’.

What happened?

The plans raised some eyebrows when first announced given that the timing coincided with the start of the recession.

Nevertheless RTÉ said that the development was a necessary one and got planning permission in April 2010 from Dublin City Council.

Some well-heeled Donnybrook residents, unenthusiastic at the prospect of a decade of construction work, appealed the decision.

Among those to stand against the project were the German Embassy and billionaire businessman Dermot Desmond, who has a house on nearby Ailesbury Road.

dermot desmond Dermot Desmond Source: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

The planning board sided with RTÉ, approving the project with a number of restrictions attached. That was in November 2010, however RTÉ 2025 was put on ice over the next few years as the State broadcaster struggled to break even.

What’s the latest?

In 2015, as RTÉ struggled with a financial deficit, a government report recommended that the organisation sell off part of its Montrose base to raise some cash.

The broadcaster took the advice to heart and the site was formally put up for sale at the start of 2017. Halfway through the year, just under nine acres of the land was sold to housebuilder Cairn Homes for a staggering €107.5 million.

The agreed sale price was well above the guide price of €75 million flagged when RTÉ put up the land for sale, with reports at the time suggesting that it was the highest price paid for a plot of residential land in nearly a decade.

Cairn Homes now plans to build 500 apartments and 20 houses at the site. RTÉ still holds a big chunk of land at Montrose and also pocketed its massive windfall.

The broadcaster said at the time that any proceeds from the sale would not be used to plug funding gaps and would instead be invested in technology and big capital projects.

RTÉ hasn’t announced any major plans to follow up its ’2025′ vision, which is shelved in its current form. However, as the Cairn deal demonstrated, there’s plenty of potential for development at the broadcaster’s Donnybrook base.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Paul O’Donoghue and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
61,102  24
2
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
56,793  60
3
Motorists advised to take care as 3 separate rainfall warnings issued
55,894  25
Fora
1
'My parents said I'd made a bad decision leaving a secure job – we completely fell out'
2,564  0
2
Billionaire Dermot Desmond is suing over 'leaks' on his battle for Ireland's most expensive house
725  0
3
Heineken Ireland won't face investigation despite fears it shuts rivals out of pubs
423  0
The42
1
'She got away with absolute f**king murder!' The day Katie Taylor took on the boys of Ballyfermot
38,510  18
2
'It’s like a car racing game. No one ever picks the view when you're in the car'
33,233  23
3
How the US could become the Dublin GAA of the soccer world
32,242  39
DailyEdge.ie
1
Mark Wahlberg refused to approve Kevin Spacey's replacement in All The Money unless he was paid $1m
14,302  9
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
7,529  0
3
Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things wants Kourtney Kardashian to "shake her salad" so Kim is making it happen
7,464  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Dermot Desmond takes court action over alleged leak to newspaper relating to sale of D4 home
Men go on trial accused of rape at 'VIP Jason Derulo afterparty'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
Man (50s) dies after slipping and falling into the water at Dublin Port
Gardaí seize drugs worth an estimated €200,000 and arrest one man in Cork
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
Alternative accommodation secured for almost all homeless families staying in the Gresham Hotel
OPINION
'Social housing should not just be for people with low incomes â this creates ghettos'
'Social housing should not just be for people with low incomes – this creates ghettos'
Simon Coveney: 'Gaza is slightly smaller than County Louth but nearly 2 million people live in it'
Aodhán Ó Ríordáin: It's time to abolish single-sex schools

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie