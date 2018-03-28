  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's not good enough': Committee says better oversight of how RTÉ spends taxpayers' money is needed

It called on RTÉ to sign up to new service-level agreement to ensure there is transparency in how it spends the licence fee money.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 6:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,700 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3928862
Image: RollingNews.ie/Photocall Ireland
Image: RollingNews.ie/Photocall Ireland

THERE NEEDS TO be better oversight of how RTÉ spends taxpayers’ money, according to members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Launching their periodic report, the cross-party committee queried the lack of a service level agreement between the national broadcaster and the Department of Communications.

The report summarises its conclusions on a number of issues it dealt with last year, such as IBRC, RTÉ, and the account audits of a number of third level institutions.

Today the committee urged RTÉ bosses to sign up to transparency deals in return for government money due to ongoing concerns over how they pay their top broadcasters.

It also called on RTÉ to sign up to new service-level agreement contracts to ensure there is transparency in how it spends the licence fee money.

PAC chair Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming said there is no legal requirement on RTÉ to agree to such a contract, adding that there are concerns about individual presenters setting up their own private companies.

Taxpayers’ money 

The committee said it was informed by the Secretary General that there are regular meetings between the department and chief financial officer for RTÉ, however, these are on an “informal basis”.

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane said “it is not good enough” that nearly 50% of the department’s spending goes to the national broadcaster, yet public representatives, like himself, can’t put questions to the station bosses as to how it spends the money.

“I don’t think that is good enough and for that reason we have asked RTÉ to come before the PAC,” he said, adding that he hopes the accept the invitation.

While he said RTÉ must remain independent in terms of policy, “equally it should be held to account for the use of taxpayers’ money. At this point in time there is no mechanism to allow RTÉ to be publicly held to account, not by the PAC or anybody else in my view”, said the Waterford TD.

He added that there were also concerns about bogus-self employment arrangements in use at the national broadcaster, an issue that has been highlighted in the past by its own reporters.

The department’s largest area of expenditure for 2016 was broadcasting, which accounted for €241 million. Over €179.3 million in grant funding went to RTÉ in 2016.

Here is a breakdown of how licence fee money was spent in that year:

IMG_0822 - Edited

The committee said it was told that a formal oversight agreement between the broadcaster and the department would be in place by the end of 2017, with the Secretary General of the department adding that it was their view that there is sufficient control mechanisms in place.

While the PAC is one of the most important Oireachtas Committees in terms of holding State bodies to account, its members raised concerns about the lack of sanctions imposed on those who fail to take on their recommendations.

“I don’t believe there are adequate sanctions,” said Fianna Fáil’s Marc McSharry, adding that there is nothing binding to ensure changes are made following their findings.

He said this serves to undermine the value of the committee’s work.

While the majority of those invited to appear before the committee do attend, a number of invitees from the private sector and international companies have chosen not to.

Fleming said people are asked to attend on a voluntary basis and those working in the private sector, who do not receive public monies, are not required to attend.

Cullinane said the majority of accounting officers that do appear before the committee are from government departments and state bodies. He added that the committee’s work in the past has been frustrated by some officials who have failed to supply sufficient documentation and information.

“The lack of candour from some of the accounting officers – and these are people that are well-paid – has been found wanting at times,” he concluded.

Taoiseach says it would be appropriate for Pope to visit survivors of Catholic Church abuse in Ireland>

Government plans to reduce the cost of the morning-after pill or make it free for all women>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
206,376  0
2
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
76,458  0
3
Paddy Jackson 'grateful to jury for common sense verdict'
52,558  0
Fora
1
Here are the top 25 companies to work for in Ireland - according to employees
1,229  0
2
Banks can keep using crash-era losses to avoid tax so the State can 'get back its money'
165  0
3
Providence has found a Chinese partner to fund its oil drilling off the Cork coast
95  0
The42
1
Former Tipperary ladies footballer dies aged 26
107,382  15
2
Declan Rice features as Ireland beat Azerbaijan with dramatic 96th-minute winner
34,392  8
3
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
29,396  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
In 1987, a little girl hilariously complained that RTÉ were sabotaging her commitment to Lent by advertising sweets
15,702  0
2
Sarah Michelle Gellar has admitted to biting Beyoncé - sort of
6,553  3
3
Corey Feldman claimed he was stabbed, but the LAPD say otherwise
6,046  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
BELFAST
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Belfast council votes to award Bill Clinton freedom of the city
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate
Gardaí launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate
Gardaí renew appeal for information about Ballinasloe crash which killed two women
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
DUBLIN
A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift
A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie