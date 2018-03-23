Rugby rape trial jury told to put aside 'emotion and prejudice' and consider all evidence

THE JUDGE PRESIDING over the rugby rape trial in Belfast today told a jury that “emotion and prejudice” should play no part in them reaching verdicts.

Urging the eight men and three women to put aside any assumptions they may regarding sexual offences, Judge Patricia Smyth told them: “You have now heard all the evidence you need in order to reach a proper verdict in this case.”

As the trial drew to the conclusions of its eight weeks at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Smyth began her charge by telling the jury that “it is my function to explain to you what the law is.”

She also asked the members to come to “common sense conclusions”, and said that while allegations of a sexual nature “can arouse a great deal of emotion”, they must “judge this case on the evidence you have heard, and nothing else”.

The judge said that whilst they may have an opinion about how someone who was raped, or who makes an allegation of rape, may behave, she said it was “impossible to predict how a person will react in the following days”.

Likewise, she said it would also be impossible to determine how someone who is being raped reacts to what is happening and said: “Some people resist, some may freeze, others do not resist because of the circumstances.”

Judge Smyth also addressed the text and WhatsApp messages and said: “You may think some of the texts were offensive, or crude, or even derogatory.

It is important that you understand that even if a man holds a derogatory attitude of a woman, that is not equivalent to the intention of having non-consensual sex.

“If you are firmly convinced a defendant is guilty, then you must find him guilty. If on the other hand, you think there is a real possibility he is not guilty, then you must give him the benefit of the doubt and find him not guilty.

If you are not sure one way or the other, then you must find him not guilty. You must be sure of his guilt to before you find him guilty.

Paddy Jackson, aged 26, from Oakleigh Park and his 25-year old Ireland and Ulster Rugby teammate Stuart Olding, from Ardenlee Street, have both been charged with raping a woman in the early hours of 28 June 2016, while Jackson faces a further charge of sexual assault.

Blane McIlroy, aged 26, from Royal Lodge Road, has been charged with exposure, while 25-year old Rory Harrison has been charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

All four defendants have denied all the charges levelled against them.

