  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rugby rape trial jury told to put aside 'emotion and prejudice' and consider all evidence

The trial has drawn to the conclusions of its eight weeks at Belfast Crown Court.

By Ashleigh McDonald Friday 23 Mar 2018, 2:17 PM
1 hour ago 5,217 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3920361
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

THE JUDGE PRESIDING over the rugby rape trial in Belfast today told a jury that “emotion and prejudice” should play no part in them reaching verdicts.

Urging the eight men and three women to put aside any assumptions they may regarding sexual offences, Judge Patricia Smyth told them: “You have now heard all the evidence you need in order to reach a proper verdict in this case.”

As the trial drew to the conclusions of its eight weeks at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Smyth began her charge by telling the jury that “it is my function to explain to you what the law is.”

She also asked the members to come to “common sense conclusions”, and said that while allegations of a sexual nature “can arouse a great deal of emotion”, they must “judge this case on the evidence you have heard, and nothing else”.

The judge said that whilst they may have an opinion about how someone who was raped, or who makes an allegation of rape, may behave, she said it was “impossible to predict how a person will react in the following days”.

Likewise, she said it would also be impossible to determine how someone who is being raped reacts to what is happening and said: “Some people resist, some may freeze, others do not resist because of the circumstances.”

Judge Smyth also addressed the text and WhatsApp messages and said: “You may think some of the texts were offensive, or crude, or even derogatory.

It is important that you understand that even if a man holds a derogatory attitude of a woman, that is not equivalent to the intention of having non-consensual sex.

“If you are firmly convinced a defendant is guilty, then you must find him guilty. If on the other hand, you think there is a real possibility he is not guilty, then you must give him the benefit of the doubt and find him not guilty.

If you are not sure one way or the other, then you must find him not guilty. You must be sure of his guilt to before you find him guilty.

Paddy Jackson, aged 26, from Oakleigh Park and his 25-year old Ireland and Ulster Rugby teammate Stuart Olding, from Ardenlee Street, have both been charged with raping a woman in the early hours of 28 June 2016, while Jackson faces a further charge of sexual assault.

Blane McIlroy, aged 26, from Royal Lodge Road, has been charged with exposure, while 25-year old Rory Harrison has been charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

All four defendants have denied all the charges levelled against them.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing

Read: Rory Harrison’s barrister says he’s ‘not a weasel’ but a ‘decent guy’ in closing arguments

More: ‘A shambles’: Paddy Jackson’s barrister criticises police investigation as he makes closing statement

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ashleigh McDonald

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Lidl Ireland apologises to mum and son who were told to leave store with autism assistance dog
90,901  102
2
Gunman who killed three people in France has been shot dead by police
52,117  61
3
Two women (50s) killed after being struck by car involved in collision
40,051  15
Fora
1
Ahead of a €5m overhaul, a food hall planned for this Dublin church has got a vital licence
535  0
2
How injury heartbreak for this former Kilkenny hurler spawned a startup
413  0
3
Ireland's biggest film studio has been sold to a private equity investor
69  0
The42
1
'There needs to be a minimum standard on pitch facilities for an international game'
47,762  9
2
'The biggest f**king mistake I ever made': how a friendly with Turkey changed everything
43,699  27
3
Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies
37,746  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
There's a very interesting feminist detail on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations
15,082  4
2
Chrissy Teigen had a gas response to a Twitter user wondering why women won't take their husband's surnames
6,113  0
3
Which Salt & Vinegar Crisp Are You?
5,791  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'We're not afraid of a trade war': China hits back and threatens US with tariffs
Mother arrested in US after video of infant smoking cigar goes viral online
COURTS
John Tighe found guilty of murdering his infant son
John Tighe found guilty of murdering his infant son
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Couple in Kildare sentenced over 'one of largest welfare fraud cases in the State'
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie