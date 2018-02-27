  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Stuart Olding denies forcing woman to perform oral sex on him

Holding said he and teammate Paddy Jackson were drunk when the alleged attack happened.

By Ashleigh McDonald Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 1:57 PM
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

DURING INTERVIEWS WITH police an Ulster rugby player denied accusations he forced a woman to perform oral sex on him, a court heard today.

Stuart Olding, from Ardenlee Street in Belfast, was arrested two days after an alleged sex attack in south Belfast, and is currently standing trial for rape.

As an audio interview conducted with Olding by police was played at Belfast Crown Court, the 24-year old was asked to give his version of what happened in teammate Paddy Jackson’s bedroom in the early hours of 28 June 2016.

The woman, 21, claimed she was raped from behind by Jackson, whilst being made to perform oral sex on Olding.

Olding confirmed to police that he and 26-year old Jackson, from Oakleigh Park, “talked about what happened” when they woke up that morning, saying they were “pretty hungover … we were drunk when it happened”.

Different version of events 

Olding claimed that after walking into the bedroom he saw the woman straddling Jackson. He said she beckoned him to stay, and performed oral sex on him.

Telling Olding “her version of events is entirely different to that”, a police officer then told him the allegations she made against him. Olding rejected suggestions he penetrated her with his penis and said he “didn’t see Paddy do that either”.

When asked if he remembered pulling her head towards him and putting his penis in her mouth, Olding told police: “I don’t recall that happening at all.”

When asked by the officer, ‘What made you believe she was consenting to oral sex?’, Olding replied: “She was doing it and I wasn’t forcing her to do it.”

The woman previously told the court she was “handled like a piece of meat” during the alleged attack.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

