  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Russia to UK over spy poisoning: 'You are playing with fire and you will be sorry'

Britain has blamed Russia for the 4 March poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

By Associated Press Friday 6 Apr 2018, 7:23 AM
3 minutes ago 4 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3943317
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia listens as British Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation between Britain and Russia.
Image: Mary Altaffer/AP/Press Association Images
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia listens as British Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation between Britain and Russia.
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia listens as British Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation between Britain and Russia.
Image: Mary Altaffer/AP/Press Association Images

THE INTERNATIONAL FURORE over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter intensified, with Russia warning Britain that it was “playing with fire”.

At a UN Security Council meeting yesterday, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia claimed that Russia was the victim of a hasty, sloppy and ill-intentioned defamation campaign by London and its allies.

Britain has blamed Russia for the 4 March poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

In response, more than two dozen Western allies including Britain, the US and NATO have ordered out over 150 Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity.

Moscow has fiercely denied its involvement in the nerve agent attack and expelled an equal number of envoys. The diplomatic turmoil has hit lows unseen even at the height of the Cold War.

Moscow assumes “with a high degree of probability” that the intelligence services of other countries are likely responsible for the incident, Nebenzia said at the UN.

“Everything confirms this is a coordinated, very well-planned campaign” intended “to discredit and even delegitimise Russia”, he added.

Britain’s UN Ambassador Karen Piece shot back that Russia has come up with 24 theories on who bears responsibility for the poisoning, but the United Kingdom has only one — that it’s highly likely Russia was responsible.

Nebenzia refused to name the intelligence services that Russia suspects, but said their goal is to accuse Moscow of using “a horrible, inhumane weapon, of concealing the arsenal of this substance”, of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, and putting in question Russia’s “role not only in finding a solution in Syria, but anywhere else”.

He warned:

We have told our British colleagues that you are playing with fire and you will be sorry.

Russia’s theories

Britain’s Pierce said Russia’s 24 theories for the attack include blaming it on terrorists and saying Britain wanted to distract from Brexit, its departure from the European Union.

Earlier yesterday, Skripal’s 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, said in a statement released by British police that her “strength is growing daily” and she expressed gratitude to those who came to her aid when she and her father, Sergei, were found unconscious on a bench a month ago.

“I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence,” she said in her first public comment.

The hospital in the English city of Salisbury confirmed that Yulia’s health has improved, while her 66-year-old father remains in critical condition.

Adding to the intrigue was a recording aired yesterday by Russian state Rossiya TV of a purported phone call between Yulia Skripal and her cousin in Russia.

In the call, Yulia Skripal allegedly said she and her father were both recovering and in normal health, and that her father’s health was not irreparably damaged.

Rossiya TV said Skripal’s niece, Viktoria, who lives in Moscow, gave it the purported recording, although the broadcaster said it could not verify its authenticity.

Moscow has steadfastly hammered away at Britain’s account of what befell the Skripals on 4 March, especially the claim that their exposure to a Novichok nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union meant the attack was carried out by Russia.

Claims

During the Security Council meeting, Nebenzia questioned the British government’s claims of Russian responsibility by posing a series of questions.

He asked why the British policeman was affected by the nerve agent immediately when it took four hours for Skirpal and his daughter to be affected.

He asked what antidotes for exposure to Novichok the Skripals were given, where the Skirpals were for four hours without cellphones on the day of the attack, and what happened to two cats and two guinea pigs in the Skirpal’s house.

Russia has said it never produced Novichok and completed the destruction of its chemical arsenals under international control last year. Nebenzia insisted that Britain is required to allow Russia to cooperate in the investigation.

“Great Britain refuses to cooperate with us on the pretext that the victim does not cooperate with the criminal,” he said.

A crime was committed on British territory, possibly a terrorist act, and it is our citizens who are the victims.

He said both Skripal and Yulia are Russian citizens, and Moscow must be granted access to them.

Pierce said the UK has left it to Yulia to decide whether to give Russia consular access to her.

The British government says it relied on a combination of scientific analysis and other intelligence to conclude that the nerve agent came from Russia.

But the Foreign Office on Wednesday deleted a tweet from last month that said scientists at Britain’s defence research facility, the Porton Down laboratory, had identified the substance as “made in Russia.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
51,111  3
2
'My first thought when I was raped was whether or not I was pregnant - that shouldn't be the case'
49,829  218
3
'A cesspool': Philippines to close its most popular tourist island for six months
32,972  31
Fora
1
A major Irish building firm claims Carillion's collapse has forced it into examinership
352  0
2
'It will surely raise concerns' – Commercial stamp duty takings are well below target this year
215  0
3
A Dublin startup wants to help taxi drivers and freelancers get steady pay cheques
179  0
The42
1
UFC fighter injured as Conor McGregor and entourage cause mayhem in Brooklyn
95,039  102
2
UFC president says McGregor's rampage was the 'most disgusting thing in UFC history'
69,023  93
3
Golfer dislocates ankle while celebrating hole-in-one in Masters par-three competition
48,945  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
Emma Willis accidentally said 'face of the arse' during a very serious interview on This Morning
13,464  1
2
H&M has a dupe of Kate Middleton's wedding gown, and it's already sold out online
9,561  0
3
A guy on First Dates ended up sitting beside his ex-wife in the restaurant and it was very awkward
9,055  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebookâs progress in cleaning up its act'
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebook’s progress in cleaning up its act'
Cambridge Analytica: UK regulator probing Facebook over data used in political campaigns
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
US
Russia compares Salisbury poisoning allegations to Nazi propaganda
Russia compares Salisbury poisoning allegations to Nazi propaganda
Americans urged to carry overdose antidote in effort to tackle drug deaths
The Youtube shooter's bizarre online videos form key part of investigation
COURTS
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
Collapse of Carillion pushes building contractor Sammon into examinership
GARDAí
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaÃ­ are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
'We’re coming to a loose end': Family appeals for help finding man missing since Monday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie