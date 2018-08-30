Ryanair cabin crew to be represented by trade union for first time

FÓRSA TRADE UNION has signed an agreement with Ryanair making the trade union the sole negotiating union for directly-employed Ryanair cabin crew in Ireland.

The agreement was signed yesterday by Fórsa officials, cabin crew representatives and Ryanair management.

This is the first time Ryanair cabin crew have been represented by a trade union.

Fórsa’s assistant general secretary Ashley Connolly said the agreement marked a significant milestone in the development of collective bargaining at the airline.

“This is a very positive development and we’re proud to be in a position now to represent Ryanair cabin crew…

“Together we look forward to growing our membership and securing improvements in terms and conditions as the negotiating union for Ryanair cabin crew,” Connolly said.

She added that the union will also seek to engage with cabin crew agencies contracted to the airline.

TheJournal.ie has asked Ryanair for comment.

Ballot

Last week an agreement was reached between Ryanair and Irish-based pilots.

Pilots had gone on strike for five days this summer over an industrial dispute. They had been seeking improved terms on issues including leave, promotion and base transfers.

Fórsa members are being balloted on the deal and a result is due in the next week or so, a spokesperson said.