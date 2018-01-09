  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Gay couples marry in midnight ceremonies across Australia

Marriage equality became law on 9 December with overwhelming support in Parliament.

By Associated Press Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 4:42 PM
6 hours ago 12,552 Views 35 Comments
Lainey Carmichael, left, Roz Kitschke, right, and celebrant Jason Betts pose as they show Lainey and Roz's marriage certificate at their home in Franklin, south of Hobart, Australia.
Image: Rodney Croome via AP
Image: Rodney Croome via AP

SAME-SEX COUPLES married in midnight ceremonies across Australia early today after the country’s last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

Marriage equality became law on 9 December with overwhelming support in Parliament, but Australia’s requirement that all couples give a month’s notice for weddings made today the first possible date for gay marriages.

Athletes Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan married at a midnight ceremony near the east coast city of Tweed Heads.

“It’s another way to show your love and appreciation of your partner in front of the people in your life,” said Burns, a 29-year-old sprinter who will compete in the Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast in April.

In Newcastle, north of Sydney, Rebecca Hickson, 32, married her partner of nine years, Sarah Turnbull, 34.

Hickson described the divisive build-up to a gay marriage ballot preceding Parliament’s vote as “a horrible time”.

She said the couple wanted to be part of history by becoming one of the first lesbian couples to marry in Australia.

Lainey Carmichael, 51, and Roz Kitschke, 46, married shortly after dawn before 65 guests at their home in the town of Franklin in the island state of Tasmania.

The early ceremony was mainly to avoid the summer heat, Kitschke said.

“New day; new era — and we don’t like the heat that much,” she said.

“Start of a new chapter”

Wedding guest Rodney Croome, a long-time marriage equality advocate and spokesperson for Tasmanians United for Marriage Equality, said:

This morning’s wedding marked the start of a new chapter in the lives of the two brides but also a new chapter in the life of the nation.

“Today we are a more equal and inclusive country that treats all loving, committed couples the same,” Croome said in a statement.

The Australian Parliament overwhelming voted for same-sex marriage after a nationwide postal survey found that 62% of respondents wanted marriage equality.

The one-month waiting period was waived for some couples who wed in recent weeks.

Those exceptional circumstances included a partner’s terminal illness and overseas-based relatives booking flights to Australia before the official start date for the new law was known.

Civil celebrant Charles Foley has been campaigning for years to get Australia to drop the one-month waiting period, which he said is among the longest in the world.

The federal government imposed it at the request of churches decades ago so parishioners would have time to say why they may object to some religious unions, Foley said.

Ireland

Ireland has a waiting period of three months.

Australia and Ireland are now the only countries that have put the question of legalising gay marriage to a popular vote.

The same-sex marriage referendum in Ireland had 62% of people voting in favour of marriage equality.

Australia’s conservative government held a non-binding postal survey to avoid dividing its own lawmakers and pledged to vote on the issue if Australians endorsed equality.

They did, and lawmakers quickly passed the legislation.

Civil celebrant Judy Ulich married 11 same-sex couples over five days in 2013 in the national capital Canberra before the High Court overturned a local territory law that briefly provided marriage equality.

The court unanimously upheld the federal government’s urgent case that the territory law was invalid because it was inconsistent with a federal prohibition on same-sex marriage.

Read: Power cuts and fire bans as Sydney swelters in hottest temperatures since 1939

Read: First gay weddings take place in Australia

About the author
Associated Press

