Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Anthony Scaramucci will be on the Ray D’Arcy Show this Saturday

The Mooch is coming to town.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 4,316 Views 24 Comments
Image: Zach Gibson
Image: Zach Gibson

THE FORMER WHITE House communications director Anthony Scaramucci will appear on RTÉ’s Ray D’Arcy show this weekend.

At 11 days, the financier’s time last year as part of the Trump administration is one of the shortest tenures of any presidential communications chief in history.

The official reason given for Scaramucci’s departure was that the president didn’t think his foul-mouthed comments to The New Yorker were particularly appropriate.

Just days into the job last summer, as you may recall, Scaramucci launched a foul-mouthed tirade against his colleagues while speaking to a journalist from the magazine.

CNN reported, however, that Trump had a major issue with his tough-talking spokesman getting more publicity than he did.

According to a statement from RTÉ this afternoon:

He will be filling Ray in on what he was thinking when he made that phone call where he bad mouthed colleagues to the New Yorker, changing his fate forever.
And he’ll be telling viewers what it was like to be at the centre of one of the most talked about and unexpected events in Trump’s ever-eventful presidency.
He will share his insight on the revolving door of staff in the 45th president’s administration, and tell viewers what Donald Trump is really like to work with.

Another former Trump official, ex-spokesman Sean Spicer, recently appeared on the Late Late Show.

D’Arcy’s show will air at 9.55pm this Saturday 

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
'I am being used as a scapegoat': Academic who mined Facebook data for Cambridge Analytica
Policing Authority denies it 'told tales' on garda civilian staff who raised concerns
Father accused of murdering infant son could be found guilty of manslaughter, jury told
Link between man who died suddenly and St Patrick's Day crash explored by Gardaí
