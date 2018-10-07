Scouting Ireland elects new board and votes for new governance structures

SCOUTING IRELAND HAS elected a new board to the organisation, it announced after an EGM yesterday evening.

At the EGM, Scouting Ireland members voted in favour of introducing new governance structures to the organisation.

The motions were passed by an overwhelming majority, with over 95% voting in favour of the proposals.

“The new structures will ensure Scouting Ireland is an organisation that is fit for purpose and operates to the highest standards of governance,” the organisation said in a statement.

The new appointments come after Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said last month that government funding will be suspended for as long as the current Board of Directors remains in place.

Zappone’s decision followed the board’s decision to reinstate chief scout Christy McCann to head the organisation’s EGM.

McCann is one of four volunteers under investigation over Scouting Ireland’s handling of a 2016 rape allegation.

He later told RTÉ Radio One’s Sean O’Rourke that he thought the board made “the wrong decision” and confirmed that he would not chair the EGM. An interim chair subsequently oversaw yesterday’s meeting.

Scouting Ireland is one of the country’s largest youth organisations with 50,000 members.

In a statement on the new appointments, Scouting Ireland said: “A new board was elected to the EGM and it will now work with the CEO and executive team on implementing the new governance structures.

“It will also engage with the Department of Children and Youth Affairs to discuss future funding for the organisation.”

RTÉ has reported that a spokesperson for Zappone said she will be reviewing the position, as regards funding to Scouting Ireland, with her officials early next week.

The Department of Children and Youth Affairs has been contacted by TheJournal.ie for a statement.