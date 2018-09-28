This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'How we did things in the past is no longer fit for purpose': Scouting Ireland responds to funding suspension

The group has said there is an appetite for change to its practices.

By Aisling O'Rourke Friday 28 Sep 2018, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 5,922 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4258376
File photo, scouts on a rowing trip.
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
File photo, scouts on a rowing trip.
File photo, scouts on a rowing trip.
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

SCOUTING IRELAND HAS responded to the decision to suspend government funding to the organisation, saying it must be “above reproach regarding governance and safeguarding”. 

In a statement shared on social media in the wake of Minister Katherine Zappone‘s decision, the organisation admits the majority of members know that “how we did things in the past is no longer fit for purpose”. 

The controversy surrounds the organisation’s handling of a rape allegation in 2016. Yesterday’s announcement follows the board’s decision to reinstate chief scout Christy McCann to head the organisation’s upcoming extraordinary general meeting. 

McCann is one of four volunteers under investigation over Scouting Ireland’s handling of the allegation. 

The group said the decision to reinstate McCann was made by vote by the board, however it has now sought legal advice on the matter.

An interim chair will now oversee the body’s EGM on 6 October next. 

The statement goes on to say: “We (Scouting Ireland) need to move on and comply with governance and legislation in an open, honest and transparent means, creating an environment of trust”.

It also highlights the acceptance for the need for change at the organisation.

There is a clear majority of people in scouting around Ireland who want change and are up for it. 

The board held a meeting last night to discuss the issue. TheJournal.ie has contacted Scouting Ireland for comment on the suspension of funding and last night’s board meeting. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    67,159  119
    2
    		Wexford man who tried to chase down a plane at Dublin Airport bailed
    49,064  0
    3
    		State funding for Scouting Ireland suspended after chief scout reinstated
    35,689  44
    Fora
    1
    		'It could jeopardise the brand' – Salad chain Chopped faces closure of its Grafton Street outlet
    7,066  0
    2
    		The Collison brothers' Stripe is now valued at $20bn after another funding round
    324  0
    3
    		Dublin ocean energy firm OpenHydro is going under with debts of €280 million
    275  0
    The42
    1
    		‘I’ve no regrets about my time in England. I'm 23-years-old, doing a degree in UCD and am a league champion’
    32,679  1
    2
    		'There was one or two times last year, when the weather was really bad and I met four crashes on one day there'
    29,984  5
    3
    		Clare dual star signs pro deal with AFLW side Adelaide Crows
    28,677  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Conor McGregor's UFC press conference got roasted on last night's Gogglebox
    7,454  7
    2
    		Busy Philipps says it has taken her 25 years to reveal she was raped at 14
    5,833  0
    3
    		Leah Remini wants to hear Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes' take on Scientology
    5,429  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PROPERTY
    Draft guidelines on urban development 'facilitate developers at expense of public'
    Draft guidelines on urban development 'facilitate developers at expense of public'
    Average asking price for 3-bed semi-d is €268,000 nationally or €375,000 in Dublin
    Over 4,000 mortgages approved last month, with lots of people switching
    CRIME
    Luxury cars, designer watch and â¬145,000 seized following 14 searches related to Dublin gang
    Luxury cars, designer watch and €145,000 seized following 14 searches related to Dublin gang
    Three arrested after machine gun, pistol and ammunition seized in Longford
    Gardaí arrest 18 people in Carlow; 10 people have been charged
    GARDAí
    Staff return to mail centre after two people report skin irritation
    Staff return to mail centre after two people report skin irritation
    Man arrested at Dublin Airport for chasing plane onto tarmac after missing his flight
    Two injured in separate stabbing and iron bar attacks in Laois and Wexford
    DUBLIN
    The national average rent is now almost â¬1,100 per month
    The national average rent is now almost €1,100 per month
    Higgins says he is 'totally open' to transparency in the President's expenses, says he feels fitter than in 2011
    An insider guide to the most delicious vegan food in Dublin - from burgers to buddha bowls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie