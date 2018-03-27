  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo's controversial Strategic Communications Unit to be wound down within months

The Taoiseach told his Cabinet today the unit’s budget will be cut by 50% and the staff reduced.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 3:36 PM
58 minutes ago 3,120 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3926526
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says his SCU will be wound down by July.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says his SCU will be wound down by July.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says his SCU will be wound down by July.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE GOVERNMENT’S STRATEGIC Communications Unit (SCU) will be wound down by July.

The Taoiseach informed his ministers of his decision at today’s Cabinet meeting.

The decision follows a review of the unit by the Secretary General of the Department of An Taoiseach, Martin Fraser.

Set up last year, the SCU was established to streamline government communications.

It exists in tandem with the current Government Information Service (GIS), employs 15 people and has a budget of €5 million.

In addition to the winding down of the body, the budget is to be cut by 50% and staff reduced. Going forward, the unit will also play no role in any major government campaigns. It is understood GIS will now take over any future promotion of government campaigns.

The unit came in for strong criticism in the last couple of months as a result of the fallout from a government advertising campaign around the Ireland 2040 National Planning Framework.

Questions were raised about how advertorials in newspapers were presented during the €1.5 million rollout of the plan.

The SCU headed up a sweeping strategy to promote the plan across traditional and online media.

The scandal resulted in opposition politicians calling for the unit to be disbanded. Last week, the government lost a vote in the Dáil calling for the unit, which has been dubbed the Taoiseach’s “spin unit”, to be shut down.

A total of 85 TDs voted in favour of the motion put forward by Sinn Féin. 49 voted to keep it.

‘A distraction’: Review will look at abolishing the Strategic Communications Unit>

Dáil votes to abolish Strategic Communications Unit>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Having seen how much my wife went through, it felt so wrong to be heading out the door'
76,168  48
2
Central Bank expected to cease the printing of banknotes in Ireland
60,415  74
3
Former Boyzone member tells London murder trial his ex-girlfriend was 'abusive' and 'manipulative'
59,921  0
Fora
1
Irish-founded tech firm Intercom reaches unicorn status with its $1bn-plus valuation
477  0
2
The Irish 'Airbnb for car parking' has just bought a Belgian rival
421  0
The42
1
Iceland announce diplomatic boycott of 2018 World Cup in Russia
58,494  49
2
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
25,510  7
3
Ireland are playing Celtic in Scott Brown's testimonial with part of the proceeds going to Liam Miller's family
25,099  28
DailyEdge.ie
1
Richard Madeley told Meghan Markle's family members they shouldn't expect a wedding invite
31,281  1
2
Tiffany Haddish said that an actress 'on drugs' bit Beyoncé's face at a party and everyone's trying to figure out who it was
8,684  1
3
Here's what this year's Irish festival lineups would look like without men
7,627  10

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Jury in rugby rape trial sent out to deliberate on charges
Jury in rugby rape trial sent out to deliberate on charges
Former sports coach to be sent forward for trial on 99 charges of alleged assault on boys
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
GARDAí
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
One third of all cars broken into in residential areas left unlocked - Gardaí
'The answer lies with the Polish community': Gardaí ask for help finding man missing since 2014
DUBLIN
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of â¬229,111
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of €229,111
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
Four years ago today, Konrad Misiak went missing from Dublin
RUSSIA
Why has Ireland ousted a Russian diplomat, and how significant is it?
Why has Ireland ousted a Russian diplomat, and how significant is it?
Taoiseach says expulsion of Russian diplomat from Ireland is an 'act of solidarity' with the UK
Putin says Russia shopping centre fire that killed 41 children was 'criminal negligence'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie