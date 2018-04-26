Online fundraiser for Irish Liverpool fan who was seriously assaulted raises over €20k

GOOD WISHES HAVE poured in for Meath man Sean Cox, who was seriously injured after being assaulted before Liverpool’s Champions League game on Tuesday night.

Cox, who is a prominent member of the Dunboyne GAA club, had been going to the match with his brother to support the Merseyside club against Roma in the semi-final of the competition.

The 53-year-old was taken to Walton Neurological Centre for further treatment after the attack involving visiting Roma fans.

A GoFundMe page aiming to raise money for any medical costs incurred and to help support his family while over there with him has raised – at the time of writing – €22,550.

Liverpool players have sent messages wishing Cox a full recovery, including the club captain Jordan Henderson.

He said last night: “The thoughts and prayers of all the players are with the Liverpool fan who is currently very poorly in hospital, after being badly hurt ahead of our game last night.

He came to watch a football match and support our team – the only result that matters to us now is that he recovers and can return home to be with his family and loved ones. You’ll never walk alone.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was taken off early in the match due to injury, also singled out Cox when issuing a statement about how he has been ruled out of his club and country’s remaining games this season.

“This all pales in comparison to how the family of the Liverpool fan badly hurt before last night’s game must be feeling,” he said. “My thoughts are with him and his loved ones.”

On RTÉ’s coverage of the Champions League last night, presenter Darragh Moloney praised Cox, who he’d come into contact with through his role at St Peter’s GAA club in Dunboyne.

Moloney said: “As it happens I know Sean Cox. I’ve met him many times in his role as former chairman of Dunboyne GAA club.

He’s a lovely man and as all of us have said, we send [our] best to him and his family tonight.

Two Italian men – aged 20 and 29 – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.