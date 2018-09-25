This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seán Gallagher criticises RTÉ for organising debate when Michael D Higgins isn't available

We’re just a month out from polling day.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 10:39 AM
56 minutes ago 4,817 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4252593

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SEÁN Gallagher has criticised RTÉ for scheduling the presidential debate between candidates at a time that clashes with Michael D Higgins’ prior commitments.

A debate was due to take place on RTÉ Radio One’s News at One tomorrow, but this was then moved to Thursday; Higgins released a statement saying he was looking forward to “engaging with other candidates”, but said that he was “constrained” this week.

Gallagher had confirmed that he would attend the radio debate, but had previously said that he’d refuse to take part in debates unless the incumbent was also involved.

This morning, while at the Custom House to lodge his presidential papers, he told reporters that there had been much talk about the presidential debate in recent days.

This is not about Seán Gallagher and it is not about Michael D Higgins, it is about three things. It is about respect for the office of the president, it is about respect for the incumbent of that office, and importantly, it is about respect for the electorate.
This situation could have easily been avoided, had RTÉ contacted the office of the president to find out if indeed the president was available on these scheduled dates.

He said that it was clear from the schedules available online that Michael D Higgins was unavailable on the proposed dates for a radio debate.

I would encourage RTÉ to contact the office and to find out the dates the president will be available and then to schedule the debates accordingly.

The official launch of President Michael D Higgins’ presidential election campaign is at 4pm tomorrow at his campaign headquarters on Lord Edward Street, Dublin.

Dragons’ Den investors Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey, as well as Independent Senator Joan Freeman are also on the presidential ballot.

- with reporting from Hayley Halpin

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

