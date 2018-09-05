Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery

A CASH-IN-TRANSIT ROBBERY has taken place in Dublin this afternoon in which a security guard was threatened with a hammer.

At around 3.40pm this afternoon, the security guard was approached by a lone male outside a premises on St Brigid’s Road, Artane.

The guard was threatened by the person, who was wearing a balaclava armed with a hammer.

He made off with a cash box in a car; the security guard was unharmed.

Gardaí at Coolock are investigating the incident, no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 666 4200.