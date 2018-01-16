  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael D presents Shane McGowan with lifetime award on emotional evening

Tributes were also paid to Dolores O’Riordan at the singer’s 60th birthday concert.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 8:13 AM
7 hours ago 24,363 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3799618

SHANE MACGOWAN WAS presented with a lifetime achievement award by President Micheal D Higgins at the singer-songwriter’s 60th birthday celebration in Dublin’s National Concert Hall last night.

On an emotional night, packed with tributes to Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, the former Pogues singer was joined by the likes of Bono, Imelda May, Glen Hansard, Nick Cave, and Sinead O’Connor to mark the occasion.

President Higgins gave McGowan a warm hug as he presented the singer with his award.

NO FEE 1 Shane MacGowan NCH Shane McGowan alongside President Michael D. Higgins, his partner Victoria Mary Clarke and actor Johnny Depp. Source: Mark Stedman

During the concert, Bono sang a snippet of Cranberries hit ‘Linger’ at the end of a rendition of Rainy Night in Soho. John Sheahan of the Dubliners and actor Johnny Depp joined the U2 singer on stage for his performance.

Cerys Matthews, the former Catatonia frontwoman, dedicated a version of the Pogues’ Broad Majestic Shannon to O’Riordan. Her rendition was met with a standing ovation.

Amongst the others in attendance to pay tribute to McGowan last night were Sharon Shannon, Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols and Carl Barat of the Libertines.

NO FEE 15 Shane MacGowan NCH Imelda May on stage last night. Source: Mark Stedman

McGowan spent some of his childhood in Kent, before moving to Tipperary, but the family soon returned to the UK.

He established himself as a musician in the 1980s, drawing on his Irish heritage and his love for writers and poets such as Brendan Behan and JP Dunleavy.

He founded The Pogues in 1982, a group which blended Irish traditional music with punk, and who were responsible for classic songs like A Rainy Night in Soho and their collaboration with Kirsty McCall, Fairytale of New York.

Read: Newspapers around the world and Irish artists pay tribute to Dolores O’Riordan >

Read: Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan dies aged 46 >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies aged 46
860,133  152
2
Snow-ice yellow warning issued for all of Ireland
159,114  69
3
'Everybody else didn't do it - Dolores did'
71,043  34
Fora
1
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
678  0
2
There needs to be a 'dramatic' spike in large-scale apartment blocks in Dublin city
540  0
3
Here's how much the CEOs of Ireland's biggest companies earn
483  0
The42
1
As it happened: Manchester United v Stoke City, Premier League
35,388  42
2
Ireland and Ulster legend Tommy Bowe to retire at end of season
27,503  47
3
'Teaching is probably the life to suit the GAA': Barron changing careers to facilitate his hurling
27,009  67
DailyEdge.ie
1
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
6,863  4
2
This brand new budget beauty range is Boots' best kept secret
5,617  0
3
New viewers of 'Friends' think the show is 'homophobic' and 'sexist' and want it pulled from Netflix
5,498  13

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Husband whose pregnant wife died during Holles Street surgery settles damages case
Husband whose pregnant wife died during Holles Street surgery settles damages case
Man who poured boiling water over his partner in front of their children given suspended sentence
Movie giants get orders blocking streaming websites from internet providers
DUBLIN
Two women rescued from burning building in north Dublin
Two women rescued from burning building in north Dublin
Whistleblower claims details of Dublin Fire Brigade exam leaked to promotion candidates
The number of homeless families staying in hotels in Dublin has shot up once again
COURT
Jury sworn in for second retrial of Cavan childminder accused of causing serious harm to baby
Jury sworn in for second retrial of Cavan childminder accused of causing serious harm to baby
New jury empanelled in David Drumm trial
Men go on trial accused of rape at 'VIP Jason Derulo afterparty'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mignolet considering a future away from Liverpool after latest snub
Mignolet considering a future away from Liverpool after latest snub
Walcott set for medical at Everton today ahead of £20m switch from Arsenal
Lambert looks to ex-Limerick boss as he puts together Stoke backroom team

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie