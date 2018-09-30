Shane Ross announces €400,000 funding to tackle cyclist safety in Dublin city

MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT Shane Ross has confirmed additional funding of €400,000 for Dublin City Council to invest in new cycling safety infrastructure.

The funding is expected to be used by DCC to install smart cyclist detection equipment at 40 junctions around Dublin.

This new traffic management feature aims to make busy junctions safer for cyclists by using smart technology to regulate traffic more effectively.

DCC is set to start installing two types of detections at junctions within the city area and especially the junctions in the 60km/h areas with works expected to start before the end of the year.

It is hoped that the proposed safety features will tackle the three main concerns raised by cyclists in Dublin’s city centre, which are:

Cyclists not have enough time to cross a junction before opposing signals go green.

Cyclists colliding with left turning vehicles.

Lack of information regarding numbers of cyclists at different junctions.

Minister Ross has said that the funding announced today is in addition to the €110 million he had already secured for the development of cycling and walking infrastructure across the country over the next 4 years.

“I want to encourage more people to cycle and I realise that safety is a concern to many, so I am continuing to invest in safety measures for cyclists.

“Furthermore, significant investment is planned under the BusConnects programme in Dublin, which will deliver around 200km of, where possible, segregated cycle paths,” Ross said in a statement.