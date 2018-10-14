This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 14 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's all at sea': Ross criticised for asking for info about bus redesign three weeks after launching it

A letter sent from his constituency office asked for an “official line of detail” that he could give to his constituents on the plan.

By Sean Murray Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 10:30 AM
56 minutes ago 5,114 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4278327
Shane Ross praised BusConnects at its initial press conference.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Shane Ross praised BusConnects at its initial press conference.
Shane Ross praised BusConnects at its initial press conference.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT Shane Ross had a letter sent on his behalf asking for information to give to his constituents that would reassure them over the new BusConnects plan – over three weeks after he was at a press conference announcing the plan.

Speaking at that launch, Ross said that the new route design is a “radical change” but a “necessary part of the jigsaw” in solving congestion in the city centre.

He also said the new plans have the potential to “make Dublin’s public transport system in general, and its bus system in particular, work much better for the people who use it”.

The letter to the National Transport Authority on 23 July 2018, however, asked for information that could be given to residents of Stepaside, Belarmine and Kilgobbin. 

This letter – released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act – reads: “In recent days our office has received many queries in relation to the planned termination of the existing 44 and 47 Dublin bus routes as part of the Dublin bus route design.

“A document circulated by NBRU claims that the 47 in particular will be discontinued with no equivalent replacement service. 

At your earliest convenience, we would greatly appreciate the opportunity to clarify to members of the Stepaside, Belarmine and Kilgobbin communities that they will continue to have access to a frequent bus service.
It is clear that there is in fact an intent to continue serving the area but it would be very helpful to have an official line of detail with which to explain the issues.

Fianna Fáil transport spokesperson Robert Troy told TheJournal.ie that this shows how “out of touch” Ross is with his transport portfolio.

“It’s remarkable to think he would launch this plan without a thorough knowledge of it,” Troy said. “He was critical of my party who brought forward very legitimate concerns, in relation to routes being culled.

“In true Shane Ross form, what he says in public and in private in his own constituency are two different things. He’s all at sea.”

Green Party TD Catherine Martin – who is in the same constituency as Ross – told TheJournal.ie that Ross should have sought this detail much sooner.

“It is surprising, if not bizarre, that three weeks after the Minister for Transport launched and praised the BusConnects plan, he then belatedly seeks details of the proposed plan’s impact on his own Dáil constituency,” she said.

This is something that should have been done well in advance of warmly welcoming the plan, but not only for his own constituents because as Minister for Transport he should have sought this detail for all Dublin Bus commuters as it is a holistic, joined-up approach that is required.

‘I don’t micromanage the issues’ 

The plan’s designers say that BusConnects will cut commuting times but some locals have voiced concerns over plans to cut current routes and the requirement that the size some people’s front gardens may be reduced as a result

Ross has previously argued in favour of the BusConnects plan but sought to distance himself from the proposals at a community meeting in his constituency several weeks ago.

The Irish Times reported that Ross was speaking at the AGM of the Nutgrove Loreto Community Association and that he told those present that he had nothing to with the Bus Connects project. 

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, public transport planner Jarrett Walker, who helped design the BusConnects project, said the Department of Transport was kept updated during the design process.

He said that Ross “was certainly there next to us when we announced it” but may not have been briefed on an ongoing basis.

“I think it’s understandable that he delegated that to the NTA staff who are the experts in that and we designed the plan around the table with NTA and Dublin Bus and staff from the councils,” he said.

Addressing the criticism he faced, Minister Ross told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke that reports of the meeting are accurate but that he was attempting to tell his constituents that he is not responsible for the detail of the BusConnects plan.

“Their recollection is broadly true but specifically maybe not in accordance with mine. When I got up to speak at the meeting there was an enormous map of the BusConnects plan on the table there. So it was obviously a matter for discussion,” Ross said.

What I wanted to make absolutely clear was that, yes, I do make government policy on BusConnects, bus and transport, of course I do that. But don’t ask me questions about the detail of this map in front of me, because I don’t micromanage the issues.

This led to accusations that the Minister for Transport was “asleep at the wheel”.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Eir 'working to resolve issue' as mobile and broadband remains down for customers across the country
    78,429  91
    2
    		'They have no place in our city': Take Back the City protesters occupy Airbnb HQ
    51,303  199
    3
    		Casey attacks Higgins on dog grooming (and other standout moments from a feisty debate)
    48,969  86
    Fora
    1
    		'There's very little talent': How Ireland's blockchain firms are trying to fix staff shortages
    244  0
    2
    		The government was told that shifting TV licence duties to Revenue would crush post offices
    186  0
    3
    		How people with disabilities hold the key to future-proofing Ireland's workforce
    83  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Denmark, Uefa Nations League
    57,759  38
    2
    		As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    52,717  75
    3
    		Death of talented young footballer the 'predominant thought' for new Kerry manager Keane
    37,634  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton delivered a subtle burn on Ryan Tubridy during the Late Late in London
    18,397  1
    2
    		Jamie Dornan continued his streak of telling mortifying stories on the Graham Norton Show
    7,901  0
    3
    		Seann Walsh, Amy Huberman, and Nadia Forde... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    4,606  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seek help tracing missing Dublin man spotted in CCTV on Monday
    Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin man spotted in CCTV on Monday
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old
    DUBLIN
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    MICHEáL MARTIN
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    Micheál Martin writes to Leo Varadkar urging him to say he won't call an election
    'They demanded her head on a plate': Harris says Fitzgerald deserves an apology from opposition leaders
    MISSING
    Appeal for help tracing 32-year-old man missing from Ballyfermot
    Appeal for help tracing 32-year-old man missing from Ballyfermot
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    China says former Interpol chief who went missing last month is under investigation for bribery

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie