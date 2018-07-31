This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thieves use baby's pram to steal shark from Texas aquarium

The shark has now been recovered by police and is “resting” in the aquarium’s quarantine.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 3:40 PM
1 hour ago 5,034 Views 7 Comments
Source: ABC13 Houston/YouTube

A SHARK STOLEN at the weekend by thieves who used a baby’s pram to sneak it out of a Texas aquarium has been recovered by police.

The female horn shark was taken from an open pool at San Antonio Aquarium on Saturday and wrapped in a wet blanket. It was then put into a baby’s pram and taken to a car parked outside. Three people – two men and a woman – were involved in the theft.

The aquarium said the suspects had staked out the pool for more than an hour to wait for an opportunity and had brought their own net.

An employee noticed the abduction and immediately told management, but the suspects managed to get away. Members of the public helped to track down the suspects yesterday after surveillance footage was shared by the aquarium.

When police officers went to the home of one of the suspects, they found he had an extensive collection of marine life in his home and had the appropriate equipment to care for the horn shark, which was in good condition.

In a Facebook post, the aquarium thanked the public for their help in getting ‘Miss Helen’ back. The horn shark is in quarantine now “resting”.

The aquarium said she is doing well so far and staff are hopeful “she will recover fully from the shock and return to her home she is used to”.

Michelle Hennessy
