Young woman shot in leg in Ballymun

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses and information following a suspected shooting incident in Ballymun, Dublin.

Shortly after 8pm, gardaí were alerted when a 19-year-old woman presented at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with an apparent gunshot wound to her leg.

It’s understood the injury was sustained during an earlier incident in the Shangan area of Ballymun from where the woman was taken by car to the hospital.

A crime scene has been preserved at Shangan Green. No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing. The woman’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.