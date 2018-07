Shangan Green, Ballymun Source: Google Maps

A MAN HAS been shot in the leg in an incident in Ballymun, north Dublin.

He was taken from the scene to the Mater hospital, where his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the shooting at Shangan Green at about 4.30pm this afternoon.

The area has been sealed off pending a Garda forensic investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.