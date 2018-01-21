Derek Hutch shooting: Gardaí appealing for information on two getaway cars

Updated at 2.20pm

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING yesterday’s gangland shooting are appealing to witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

27-year-old Derek Hutch was shot at the Bridgeview halting site near Cloverhill Road, Dublin.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm and a number of garda units and emergency services attended the scene.

He was shot while sitting in a car near the site, close to Cloverhill Prison.

The location of the attack was sealed off yesterday and the State Pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau were requested to attend the scene.

Gardaí from Lucan Garda Station are today asking anyone who was in the Cloverhill Road area between 1.30pm and 3.10pm yesterday with dash cam footage to come forward.

They are particularly looking for information in relation to two cars:

A black Volkswagen Golf with a 05-CE-1675 registration

A black Toyota Avensis with a 04-D-72956 registration

Garda Forensic officers at a shooting incident at Bridgeview Haulting Site on Cloverhill Road Source: Sam Boal via Rolling News

The Volkswagen was found shortly after the shooting on fire at Crag Avenue, Dublin 22. The Toyota was found burnt out at Snowdrop Walk, Darndale at 6.25pm.

Derek Hutch is the 14th victim of the ongoing feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.