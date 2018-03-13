  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Just 7% of rental properties are available within rent support limits

Simon Communities has published a new report looking at the issue.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 8:36 AM
2 hours ago 3,614 Views 51 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3900282
Image: Getty Images/Moment RF
Image: Getty Images/Moment RF

THE PRIVATE RENTAL system is “not working” for people who rent and receive Rent Supplement/Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) payments, Simon Communities says.

It makes the comments in a new report that looks at the gap between Rent Supplement/HAP limits and market rents, demonstrating the issues facing people who are looking for private rented accommodation while in receipt of these payments.

Simon pointed out that the number of properties available to rent within the private rental system stands at fewer than 3,150 properties, down over 20% on Quarter 4 2016 and the lowest recorded for that time of year.

It says that the combination of these factors “has created an incredibly expensive and competitive market place, rendering RS/HAP payments ineffectual, and making it increasingly difficult for recipients of these payments to secure a home”.

It is calling for an ongoing review and adjustment of RS/HAP limits in order to counter the negative impact of private rental market volatility on the provision of social housing supports for people who have the greatest need in society.

The report also says that as it is clear that the majority of landlords in rent protection zones will increase their rents by the maximum 4% annually, then RS/HAP limit increases of at least 4% in these zones “will allow households in receipt of state housing payments to compete”.

People who are single and couples are disproportionately affected by the inadequacy of RS/HAP limits and poor supply in the private rented sector, says the report.

Snapshot study

PastedImage-71049

This report summarises the results of a snapshot study undertaken over three consecutive days in February 2018 (13, 14, and 15) to track the number of properties available to rent within the Department of Social Protection Rent Supplement (RS) limits and Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government (DHPLG) HAP limits.

Details were gathered from Daft.ie for Cork city centre; Dublin city centre; Galway city centre; Limerick city centre; Portlaoise; North Kildare; Athlone; Sligo Town; Dundalk; Leitrim; and Waterford city centre.

According to the Daft.ie 2017 Quarter 4 Rental Report, rents rose nationwide by an average of 10.4% in the year to December 2017, bringing rents to an all-time high.

There were fewer than 3,150 properties available to rent nationwide on 1 February, down over 20% on the same date a year ago and the lowest recorded for this time of year.

Main findings

The report found that there were 532 properties available to rent with no minimum cost, a minor decrease since the previous study in November 2017 when 538 properties were available to rent across all 11 areas.

One year ago, 600 properties were available to rent with no minimum cost.

It found 93% (493 properties) of all properties available to rent were above Rent
Supplement/HAP limits – this figure was 91.5% in November 2017, and 88% in March 2017.

Just 7% of all properties available to rent (39 properties) were available within the limits for the four categories included in this study, dropping from 8.5% (46 properties) in the November 2017 study, and 12% (72 properties) in the March 2017 study.

There were three properties available to rent within Rent Supplement/HAP limits across all study areas for a single person – an increase of three properties since November 2017 and 1 property when compared to March 2017. These properties were located in Sligo (2) and Waterford City Centre (1).

Three properties were available to rent within RS/HAP limits across all 11 areas for a couple over the course of the study representing an increase of 1 property since November 2017. These properties were located in Sligo (1) and Dublin City Centre (2).

Seven properties were available within this category in March 2017.

But Athlone, Galway City Centre, Portlaoise and Limerick City Centre recorded no properties available across all four-study categories.

PastedImage-38626 Source: Simon Communities stats

The number of available properties within RS/HAP limits in urban centres has dropped
from 11 properties in November 2017 to eight properties in February 2018. This figure stood at 28 properties in March 2017.

Average rent for a one-bedroom property was 49% higher than the average Rent Supplement/HAP limits for a single person across the 11 study locations.

The report found that the disparity between market rent and Rent Supplement/HAP rent limits ranged from 213% higher in Dublin city centre to 6% higher in Leitrim.

  • The average rent reported for a one-bedroom property in the November 2017 study was 43% higher than the average Rent Supplement/HAP limits for a single person across 10 locations.
  • In March 2017, the average rent for a one-bedroom property was 35% higher than the average Rent Supplement/HAP limits for a single person across 10 study locations.
  • Average rent for a two-bedroom property was 49% higher than the average RS/HAP limits for a couple/one-parent with two children across all 11 locations.

This ranged from 125% higher than Rent Supplement/HAP limits in Dublin city centre to 11% less than Rent Supplement/HAP limits in Dundalk.

Average rent for a two-bedroom property in November 2017 was 30% higher than the average Rent Supplement/HAP limits.

In March 2017, the average rent for a two-bedroom property was 17% higher than the average Rent Supplement/HAP limits for a couple/one parent and two children.

You can read the full report here.

Read: ‘Landlord said it was none of his business’: Tenants left ‘in limbo’ after vulture funds buy property>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
76,742  25
2
Mary McAleese says her brother was 'seriously, physically, sadistically abused by Malachy Finnegan'
69,540  143
3
Items discovered in Tina Satchwell search site sent for forensic testing
57,157  11
Fora
1
A Waterford virtual reality startup has just bagged millions from a stock market float
395  0
2
Poll: Should banks be stopped from using crash-era losses to lower their tax bills?
372  0
3
Uber plans to launch its food delivery service in Ireland later this year
212  0
The42
1
Sky Sports suspend Jamie Carragher for spitting at a 14-year-old
58,424  141
2
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
50,559  29
3
Dual players allegedly told they 'would never play for Cork again if they togged out for UCC'
38,832  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Ant and Dec are in trouble with unionists over a comment they made on Saturday Night Takeaway ...it's The Dredge
18,499  6
2
Kylie Jenner just answered loads of questions about her pregnancy and daughter on Twitter
7,910  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
5,189  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old father in north Dublin
GARDAí
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
Hundreds of garda promotions delayed due to an effective work-to-rule by senior officers
Man dies after falling from roof at Monaghan hotel
DUBLIN
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
Boy charged with attempted murder after woman was seriously injured in stabbing
Mark Hamill will be a 'guest of honour' at Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade
RUSSIA
Britain gives Russia deadline of today to explain what happened with spy attack
Britain gives Russia deadline of today to explain what happened with spy attack
Theresa May: It is 'highly likely' Russia was responsible for nerve agent spy attack
Diners and pubgoers in Salisbury told to wash belongings after traces of poison found

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie