  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks

The Tánaiste added that power-sharing needs to be “urgently” restored in Northern Ireland.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 7:30 AM
7 hours ago 11,023 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3865025
Tánaiste Simon Coveney
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Tánaiste Simon Coveney
Tánaiste Simon Coveney
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE TÁNAISTE HAS said Ireland faces “unprecedented challenges” as Brexit negotiations continue.

Addressing an event organised by Columbia University in New York, Simon Coveney said the “creation of the closest possible future connection between the EU and the UK” is in the European Union’s interest and “overwhelmingly in Ireland’s interests”.

‘We cannot alter the basic facts of geography and history. And those facts shape our future in Ireland more than they impact any other country in the European Union.”

Coveney said the outcome of the UK leaving the EU should not “in any way undermine the hard-won gains of the peace process, as exemplified by the Good Friday Agreement”.

In December all sides agreed that the GFA, which officially ended the Troubles in Northern Ireland, must be protected in those negotiations. The British deal with the EU made specific reference to “protecting the operation of the 1998 Agreement”.

In recent days, Irish politicians have had to defend this stance, after a number of British politicians and commentators said it may need to be reworked.

‘We can’t give up’

Speaking about the deadlock in negotiations to restore power-sharing at Stormont, Coveney said: “We urgently need to see the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly to harness greater and broader Northern Ireland input into how to make the best of Brexit.

Despite the efforts of both governments in recent months, and especially in recent weeks, it is deeply regrettable that there is at present no power-sharing Executive in place. However, we will not give up – we cannot give up.

He added that Ireland remains “more than ever committed to our membership of the EU”.

Speaking about the EU’s relationship with the US, Coveney said the Union “needs and wants the United States as its major international partner – in foreign and security policy, in free trade and investment, in protecting the environment”.

He said the US and UK have a “very strong” bond but that this “should not be an alternative to, or a threat to, the EU-US relationship”.

Read: Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to ‘sod off’ away from the Good Friday Agreement

Read: White House visit: Simon Coveney to brief Trump administration on Northern Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
30,295  13
Fora
1
The Dublin investor that bankrolled Movidius is pumping millions into another Irish chipmaker
51  0
The42
1
Real Madrid fight back to win without Cristiano Ronaldo
10,802  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
10 of the highlights from last night's Brit Awards
3,078  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia
'We're failing children': One in seven kids lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect
GARDAí
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaÃ­ were in the back looking at CCTV footage
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaí were in the back looking at CCTV footage
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Man undergoes surgery after being stabbed in Waterford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie