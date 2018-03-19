  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy

Russia has denied involvement in the poisoning.

By Órla Ryan Monday 19 Mar 2018, 6:00 AM
55 minutes ago 575 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3912135
Tánaiste Simon Coveney and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Tánaiste Simon Coveney and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
Tánaiste Simon Coveney and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND “FULLY SUPPORTS” Britain’s efforts to hold accountable the people behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, the Tánaiste has said.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs ministers in Brussels today, Simon Coveney said: “Ireland fully supports the UK’s efforts to ensure the perpetrators of this heinous crime can be held accountable.

“All EU member states are in complete solidarity with the UK on this issue, which will be discussed at the European Council later this week.”

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are in a critical condition after being exposed to a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury on 4 March, leading Britain to expel 23 Kremlin diplomats.

Russia’s ambassador to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, has said Moscow “had nothing to do” with the attack.

Coveney said ministers attending today’s meeting will also discuss developments in North Korea, Syria and Iran, as well as the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by Russia in 2014.

Brexit 

Coveney is also set to meet Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, this morning.

A spokesperson for the Tánsiate said the EU has “been consistent that there can be no backsliding on any part” of an agreement reached by the Union and the UK in December. It stated that there would be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic post-Brexit.

“This highlights the importance of the UK engaging meaningfully on all aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement, including the fallback protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland. The Tánaiste is looking forward to hearing Mr Barnier’s assessment of whether that is happening,” they added.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2018 

Read: Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case

Read: Coveney says human rights situation in Crimea is ‘deeply concerning’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I'm sickened by the D4/ mid-Atlantic/ makey-up English accent that is blighting Ireland'
170,378  246
2
Orange and yellow weather warnings remain in place as snow returns
58,990  44
3
Rugby homecoming cancelled and buses hit as snow hits Ireland - again
56,280  39
Fora
1
How Ireland's forecourt operators are stymieing rivals' plans with tit-for-tat appeals
2,372  0
2
The firm behind a major whiskey project says claims it would scar Westmeath are 'exaggerated'
301  0
3
Cyberattacks aren't just for multinationals – here's what small firms need to know
92  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Galway v Dublin, Mayo v Tyrone - Sunday football match tracker
110,689  24
2
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
66,713  38
3
Late point grabs draw for Galway against 14-man Dublin in feisty clash at Pearse Stadium
47,410  57
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are seriously annoyed about the U.S. Army's St. Patrick's Day message
14,734  9
2
Vogue Williams has just announced that she's expecting her first baby
11,382  2
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
7,915  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
'She's a fighter': Husband of Tina Satchwell believes she's still alive
'She's a fighter': Husband of Tina Satchwell believes she's still alive
Gardaí examining CCTV footage from nightclub where man was stabbed to death
Taoiseach's role in proposed Garda PR campaign called 'jaw-dropping'
DUBLIN
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Extra beds for rough sleepers as temperatures dip to below freezing
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
RUSSIA
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't queueing up to congratulate him)
Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case
IRELAND
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie