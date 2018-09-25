Watch: New sinkholes appear next to primary school in Monaghan

FRESH SINKHOLES HAVE appeared in Co Monaghan close to a GAA pitch which was struck by an initial such hole overnight yesterday.

The sinkholes are plain to see in drone footage filmed above Drumgossatt National School, which was yesterday shut after the local Magheracloone GAA Club pitch was riven by the original anomaly.

Speaking on RTÉ Morning Ireland today chairman of the GAA club Francis Jones said that the area will be without its community centre and GAA facilities for a number of years.

It’s believed the holes have resulted from the collapse of a disused gypsum mine in the area.