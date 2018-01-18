Poll: Do you manage to sleep through most nights?

WE’VE PREVIOUSLY DISCUSSED sleep here – more specifically the number of hours you get on an average night.

Anecdotally, it would seem many of you believe you don’t get enough. Then we heard from Donald Trump’s physician this week that the US President survives (and survives well, he claims) on four to five hours’ sleep a night.

Aside from the number of total hours, Trump said on the campaign trail in 2015 that his sleep is often interrupted – “I toss, I turn, I beep-de-beep, I want to find out what’s going on.”

No matter how much sleep you get, do you find that you can mostly sleep through from first falling asleep to when you have to get up?

