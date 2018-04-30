  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Concerns raised about outsourced smear tests being 'sub-standard' 10 years ago

Doctor David Gibbons estimated that 1,000 cases could be missed a year because of mismatched testing systems being used.

By Cliodhna Russell Monday 30 Apr 2018, 10:31 AM
26 minutes ago 791 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3985784
Image: Shutterstock/Sappasit
Image: Shutterstock/Sappasit

A FORMER MEMBER of the National Cervical Screening Program says he raised concerns about the outsourcing of smear tests 10 years ago, but they were dismissed.

Doctor David Gibbons was chair of the cytology/histology group in the quality assurance committee of the National Cervical Screening Program.

Speaking to RTÉ, Gibbons said he warned the CEO of the National Cancer Screening Service that the outsourcing of smear tests would lead to missed cases.

Last week Vicky Phelan, who was given incorrect smear test results in 2011 and told she was cancer free, was awarded €2.5 million by the High Court. Her case has led to a major audit of the National Cervical Screening programme.

This morning, RTÉ reported that an audit of the CervicalCheck programme has revealed that 12 of the 206 women whose cases were pinpointed in a review have died, while around half of this number could have potentially have benefitted from earlier treatment and were not told about this diagnostic delay.

A serious incident management team is gathering information from 13 hospitals.

‘Mismatch of systems’

Ireland follows the same smear system as the UK – where in-depth screens are carried out every three years. However, America screens on a yearly basis.

Gibbons said: “The United States system screens on a yearly basis, and they do a quick screen every year so they get repeated bites at the cherry.

“In Ireland, the system was set up with a three-year screen. A three-year screen works if you have a deep screen every three years.

Our scientist were screening 25-30 cases a day, American scientist were screening 80-100 so they were screening three to four many in a day.

“So we were worried with the figures we were getting back from America, and with the mismatch of the systems, that there was going to be a problem.”

‘Sub-standard smear’

He explained that a backlog due to under resourcing was what led to some smear samples being outsourced to America.

“When we got the smears back from America we looked at their figures and they were finding significantly fewer high-grade dysplasias that we were in the same population.

“We were finding 1.8 per 100 and they were finding 1.2, which is a third less.

“These were high-grade dysplasia smears predicting precancer, the smears you’re trying to intercept.

You might think we were finding too many but we were being heavily audited and our cases were real so they were finding too few.

Gibbons added that because the Irish smear samples being carried out in America weren’t being checked as often as the American system, “We were having a sub-standard smear every three years which could potentially lead to problems.”

We estimated from the figures that we got back from America that a possible 1,000 cases a year might be missed but we couldn’t be at all certain as there were so many variables.

‘Dangerous’

Gibbons said he went to see Tony O’Brien who was heading up the cervical screening program at the time.

“I met him in his office … I expressed those concerns and I said that over a 10-year period this will cause problems.

“I resigned then from the committee.” Gibbons added that talented scientists from the committee also resigned.

We thought it was dangerous, we thought the problems wouldn’t become apparent for 10 years.

“They didn’t really address our concerns, they continued to push on with introducing this outsourcing despite our advice.

“It went to the Dáil then, to be passed through the Dáil. It became a political football and as democracy works, they pushed it through and unfortunately this is where we got to now.”

Numerous medics warned against the decision to outsource screenings at the time. Former master of the Rotunda Hospital Sam Coulter-Smith and former Health Minister James Reilly were among those fighting against the move.

Reilly told the Dáil in November 2007:

There is no attempt to build up resources and services in the State. Sending smears to the United States will lead to further problems because it increases the likelihood of errors of interpretation on this side of the Atlantic.

Today Sinn Féin member of the Public Accounts Committee, David Cullinane, called on the head of the HSE, Tony O’Brien, to appear before the PAC to address issues relating to the ongoing national cervical screen programme.

“I have written to the clerk of the Public Accounts Committee to request that Tony O’Brien appear before the PAC at the earliest possible time to answer questions regarding the outsourcing of Irish smear tests to the US in 2008.”

Last month O’Brien announced that he is to step down from his current position as HSE executive director this summer.

TheJournal.ie has questioned the HSE about the criticism of the outsourcing of smear tests, but has not received a response.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
How do you get a city ready to have an extra 85,000 people in it?
57,723  42
2
Body of 26-year-old Mayo man recovered in Canada
48,844  7
3
'No excuse for taking law into own hands': Two wanted men taken to hospital after assault
40,060  0
Fora
1
Up to one-third of firms haven't been paying their Dublin Town bills on time
287  0
2
What Airbnb can teach businesses about the power of strong storytelling
145  0
3
'There's always going to be sugar, that's the reality': How Irish firms are prepping for the sugar tax
105  0
The42
1
'Losing my Dad, who was such a big influence, was tough and mentally I wasn't the same person'
43,421  4
2
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
40,773  45
3
"I walked down the road. It was the loneliest walk. I said 'there's 20 years of my life'"
37,079  6
DailyEdge
1
20 of the weirdest reviews Irish people have left on Just Eat
9,680  3
2
Piers Morgan spoke to Harvey Weinstein and learned that he is expecting to be 'forgiven' by Hollywood
6,433  0
3
Just 27 gas photographs of Westlife from over the years
5,931  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HEALTH
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?
Simon Harris says he doesn't know how many women died after cervical screening issues
GARDAí
Man (60s) dies from injuries after collision between car and van
Man (60s) dies from injuries after collision between car and van
Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating man missing since Wednesday
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
DUBLIN
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
'It helped me exorcise my anger': The recession inspired this zombie film set in Dublin
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
CANCER
A timeline of the CervicalCheck controversy... and what will happen next
A timeline of the CervicalCheck controversy... and what will happen next
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
Simon Harris says the State will pay for women to have a repeat cervical screening

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie