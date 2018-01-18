Trees and roof blown away as snow-ice warning issued for 4 northern counties

A STATUS YELLOW snow-ice warning has been issued for four north and north-western counties until 10am today as the series of stormy weather conditions continue.

The Met Éireann warning is in place from 6am this morning for Co Donegal, Co Leitrim, west Cavan and north Monaghan.

Dublin Fire Brigade said that it “dealt with a roof that had been blown away” during high winds yesterday and said that a number of trees had also been blown over in the Portmarnock near Chapel Road.

The roof which was blown away. Source: Dublin Fire Brigade

There’s been a number of severe weather warnings over the past few days due to the snow-ice Storm Fionn, leading to freezing weather and dangerous road conditions.

Motorists have been warned to take care on the roads this morning, taking care of black ice and other dangerous road conditions.

Donegal County Council has said that roads will be gritted from 6am this morning in response.

An aerial photo of Wicklow yesterday morning. Source: Garda Air Support Unit

In other parts of the country, roads are mostly wet or damp this morning according to AA Roadwatch, with conditions much milder overall than they have been the last few days.

The national forecast is that the morning would be cold, with frost and icy patches in some sheltered areas, especially in Ulster.

The rest of the day will be cold with sunny spells and wintry showers. The best of any dry periods will be in the east. Highest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

Tonight, wintry showers will continue in many areas with some falling as snow, especially in Ulster and on hills and mountains.

It will be cold, with frost and icy patches in sheltered areas. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

There’s also a Status Yellow gale warning and small craft warning in place for this morning and this afternoon.