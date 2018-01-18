Yellow warning in place as snow set to return

OUTBREAKS OF SNOW will return overnight as a yellow snow-ice warning remains in place until midday tomorrow.

The warning covers all of Ireland and says that overnight will see:

“Scattered snow showers with slippery paths and roads due to accumulation of ice on untreated surfaces. Highest accumulations expected in Ulster and northwest Connacht.”

Met Éireann says that it will be cold and frosty overnight with showers, some heavy and thundery and with some hail, sleet and snow.

These will be most frequent over the north-west, where further snow accumulations are likely.

Temperatures will dip to below freezing.

Tomorrow will continue cold with frost clearing. There will be some sunny spells with hail, sleet and snow over Ulster and Connacht. Temperatures will range from three to six degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow night will be rainy and cold.

The weekend will be milder in places, but still wet and windy.

Monday will be a bright and breezy day with sunny spells and a few showers.