Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Son of victim held over fatal stabbing in Crumlin

David O’Leary remains in Garda custody.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 10:44 AM
25 minutes ago 1,976 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4192625
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HELD over the murder of 63-year-old Gerard Fortune on Sunday night is the victim’s son and has previously served jail time for manslaughter.

Gerard Fortune died after being stabbed once at his home in Rutland Grove in Crumlin. His son, 31-year-old David O’Leary, remains in garda custody.

O’Leary was sentenced in 2006 to eight years in prison for killing a man. The court heard that O’Leary stabbed and slashed father-of-two Michael Murphy 14 times during a fight in the Buda Bar in Blanchardstown in 2004. O’Leary was 17 at the time.

An incident room has been established at Sundrive Road Garda Station.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Rutland Grove/Clogher Road area of Dublin 12 between 8pm and 8.15pm on Sunday 19 August 2018 to come forward,” Superintendent Michael Cryan said, speaking at Sundrive Road Station.

Gardaí are also trying to trace the movements of a red Toyota Yaris, described as a four-door hatchback with L plates and a partial registration of 04-WW, that was driven from the scene at Rutland Grove at about 8pm. It was then recovered at around 8.20pm at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

“We would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage from the Rutland Grove or Connolly Hospital areas in and around the specified times to make it available to investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Send a Correction

