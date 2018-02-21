Man undergoes surgery after being stabbed in Waterford

A MAN IN his late 20s was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Waterford yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which happened at about 3.30pm on Dunmore Road.

The victim had serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Waterford for surgery.

Gardaí attended the scene and arrested a man in his 20s a short distance away. He was taken to Waterford Garda Station and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Investigations are ongoing.