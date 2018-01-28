  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

National Stadium shooting: Gardaí looking for dark coloured Lexus car

Two people were injured in the shooting, which occurred outside the Stadium while an underage boxing event was underway.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 10:15 AM
13 hours ago 13,320 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3820844
Gardai at the scene of the shooting yesterday.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Gardai at the scene of the shooting yesterday.
Gardai at the scene of the shooting yesterday.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward in relation to a shooting at the National Stadium in Dublin on Friday night.

Two people were injured in the shooting, which occurred outside the Stadium while an underage boxing event was underway.

One of the injured men – who is believed to have been the intended target of the shooting – is aged in his 40s and known to gardaí. The second victim is believed to be a student with no links to crime.

Neither man received life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to members of the public who may have any information in relation to the incident or who may have been in the area of South Circular Road or St Alban’s Road in Dublin 8 between 8pm and 10pm on Friday night.

In particular, gardaí want to talk to anyone who may have seen a black or dark coloured Lexus car which was reported to have been in the area at the time.

Gardaí also want to speak to any drivers who have dashcams fitted to their vehicles who may have been in the area at the time.

An incident room has been established at Kevin Street Garda Station and gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses or to anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Read: Gardaí investigating after two shot near the National Stadium in Dublin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí caught a few people acting the maggot on Irish roads this weekend
96,773  65
2
Scientist warn of global pandemics: 'We know that it is coming, but we have no way of stopping it'
44,977  62
3
'People who brag about being busy will always be average. They'll never accomplish anything'
32,084  51
Fora
1
How Dealz's 'build now, ask later' record is slowly catching up with it
7,291  0
2
One of Ireland's wealthiest families is building a leisure centre on the Wexford seafront
841  0
3
5 ways to stop your mind from wandering during the workday
148  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Kerry v Donegal, Clare v Tipperary - Sunday GAA league match tracker
60,402  12
2
'What happens to the guy who's 6'5", 18 stone and runs a 4.8 second 40-yard dash?'
52,792  28
3
Poll: Who should take over from Michael Lyster as The Sunday Game presenter?
26,844  95
DailyEdge.ie
1
The Michael Collins movie was on last night and people had some opinions on his and Kitty's relationship
8,084  8
2
A bar is threatening to kick customers out if they speak like a Kardashian
7,247  9
3
16 beauty mistakes today's teenagers will never have to make
5,204  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HEALTH
Selling energy drinks to children: No plans from other retailers to copy Aldi's ban
Selling energy drinks to children: No plans from other retailers to copy Aldi's ban
Number of elderly people with four or more diseases to double by 2035
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
GARDAí
National Stadium shooting: GardaÃ­ looking for dark coloured Lexus car
National Stadium shooting: Gardaí looking for dark coloured Lexus car
Man charged over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin
'This was attempted murder': Suspected arson attack on family home in Waterford
DUBLIN
Three men charged over Dublin pharmacy armed robbery
Three men charged over Dublin pharmacy armed robbery
Prosecutions for illegal dumping expected after covert CCTV operations in Wicklow and Dublin
Seven of Dublin's All-Ireland winning team named to start in league opener
PARIS
No cash? No problem - This Paris church now takes bank cards
No cash? No problem - This Paris church now takes bank cards
Paris zoo reopens after 50 escaped baboons found
Paris on high alert as the swollen river Seine creeps higher and higher

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie