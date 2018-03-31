Flights to resume at Stansted Airport after bus fire forced cancellations

FLIGHTS TO STANSTED Airport are expected to resume as normal this morning after a fire on a shuttle bus forced departures to be cancelled yesterday.

A thick smoke and flames from the bus engulfed the waiting area of the terminal building, forcing the airport to cancel flights.

Passengers were told to leave the area and advised to re-book flights.

The airport said no injuries had been reported and that the fire – which was extinguished at about 5pm yesterday – had been caused by an engine electrical fault on the bus.

A number of Irish flights were impacted by the disruption.

In a statement, Ryanair said it regretted that it had been forced to cancel a number of flights, adding that some further flight delays and cancellations are likely.

The company urged customers to please monitor their flight details.