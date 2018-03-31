  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 31 March, 2018
Flights to resume at Stansted Airport after bus fire forced cancellations

A shuttle bus was engulfed in flames outside the terminal building yesterday.

By Christina Finn Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 8:06 AM
54 minutes ago 1,922 Views 1 Comment
FLIGHTS TO STANSTED Airport are expected to resume as normal this morning after a fire on a shuttle bus forced departures to be cancelled yesterday.

A thick smoke and flames from the bus engulfed the waiting area of the terminal building, forcing the airport to cancel flights.

Passengers were told to leave the area and advised to re-book flights.

The airport said no injuries had been reported and that the fire – which was extinguished at about 5pm yesterday – had been caused by an engine electrical fault on the bus.

A number of Irish flights were impacted by the disruption.

In a statement, Ryanair said it regretted that it had been forced to cancel a number of flights, adding that some further flight delays and cancellations are likely.

The company urged customers to please monitor their flight details.

