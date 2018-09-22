This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store

The Irish operators of the coffee chain have opened numerous unauthorised outlets in recent years.

By Fora Staff Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 10:45 AM
Wed 11:21 AM 2,276 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4248497
Image: Fora.ie
Image: Fora.ie

A CONTROVERSIAL STARBUCKS café in Cork city centre has closed following a long-running planning battle between its owners and the local council.

The Patrick Street store was opened three years ago without proper planning permission, with its owners warned to shut the café on numerous occasions.

A notice outside the store now says it has been closed, pointing to nearby outlets on Princes Street and Opera Lane that remain open.

The café was operated by the Entertainment Enterprises Group, which is owned by Ciaran and Colum Butler. The company holds the franchise licence for the coffee chain in the Irish market.

The pair were previously ordered by the council to close the operation because the café was trading in a unit zoned for retail purposes, rather than the sale of food or drinks.

However the store continued to trade despite Cork council issuing an enforcement notice. The order was not observed, and the council previously said the matter would be referred to the courts.

During the protracted planning battle, Starbucks has continued to operate from the location and said it wanted to work with planners to settle on an appropriate use of the site.

Last year, a firm owned by the Butlers lodged a request with An Bord Pleanála to clarify if its Patrick Street store was still in violation of planning rules. 

The pair claimed they felt it was now in line with planning regulations because the café was scaled back to a takeaway coffee store with no sit-in areas.

Untitled Source: Fora.ie

The national planning authority continued to side with the council and told the Butlers, for the third time, that their Patrick Street store was in breach of planning regulations.

A spokesman for Cork City Council confirmed that an enforcement notice had been issued in relation to the store last year, adding that the matter was due in court next month.

Entertainment Enterprises Group could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

A spokesman for the Starbucks parent company, which does not operate the store, said: “This is an issue between the local planning authorities and the Entertainment Enterprises Group and we have not been informed of a decision.

“We encourage all of our licensees to adhere to local planning laws and do the right thing as part of their role in the local community.”

Multiple breaches

The Butler brothers took charge of the Irish Starbucks franchise six years ago and have opened more than 40 stores.

Previous analysis by Fora has shown that the brothers have been involved in numerous disputes with councils over unauthorised outlets nationwide since they took over operations.

They have not commented publicly on their approach to planning regulations, however according to planning filings the coffee franchise has opened at least eight outlets in Ireland without prior planning approval.

In these cases, firms connected to the Butlers have retrospectively applied for approval once the outlet was in operation. In the vast majority of these instances the company was granted retention permission at a later date. 

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox. 

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Presidential hopeful Sarah Louise Mulligan escorted from Dublin council meeting
    60,885  81
    2
    		Three newborn babies among five people stabbed in early-morning attack at New York child care centre
    45,325  36
    3
    		Woman who shared clip of dying boyfriend on social media jailed for 14 years
    35,833  0
    Fora
    1
    		'The house was remortgaged and the Credit Union was on my back - quitting wasn't an option'
    3,119  0
    2
    		SuperValu's owner is buying upmarket grocer Donnybrook Fair
    1,039  0
    3
    		A Cork corporate travel firm has sold half its business to a US tour management giant
    158  0
    The42
    1
    		'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    33,232  27
    2
    		Virgin Media announce Liam Miller tribute match will now be broadcast free-to-air
    25,642  26
    3
    		Liam Sheedy set for dramatic Tipperary return - reports
    25,071  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		You probably won't believe how much money Bertie Ahern spent on makeup back when he was Taoiseach
    6,479  5
    2
    		Millie Bobby Brown defended her friendship with Drake amid online criticism
    4,939  2
    3
    		Piers Morgan's open letter to Tess Holliday is contempt dressed up as concern
    4,410  6

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    HSE called before High Court to explain discharge of woman now living in 'appalling circumstances'
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    DUBLIN
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    Transport Minister Shane Ross criticised for stating that BusConnects 'isn't under his remit'
    Gardaí investigating early-morning collision between taxi and cyclist in Dublin
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    More homeless families living in hotels, despite Government claim that hubs are 'best response' to crisis
    More homeless families living in hotels, despite Government claim that hubs are 'best response' to crisis
    Plans afoot to build giant mural at Aviva Stadium to dissuade graffiti artists
    A driverless public transport vehicle is to take to the streets of Dublin for the first time today

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie