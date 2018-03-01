AS IT HAPPENED: Status Red warning nationwide as Ireland braces for blizzard conditions

Good afternoon from TheJournal.ie.

A status red warning is in place for the entire country as forecasters predict that the whole nation is to be hit with blizzards.

What has fallen in the last day is considered to be just a small percentage of the snowfall expected. Gale force winds are also forecast with severe risk of coastal flooding.

Everyone across the country has been ordered to stay indoors from 4pm today such is the risk to health.

Here are all the updates from this morning on what is expected to be the biggest snowstorm to hit Ireland since 1982.

We’ll be back to you this afternoon with further updates.