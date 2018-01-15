'Everyone is shocked' - Roscommon community reels from death of teenager in tragic accident abroad

Stephen O'Gara Source: Facebook

A 19-YEAR-OLD Irish man has died following a tragic accident while on holiday in Lanzarote.

Stephen O’Gara, a native of Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon, was involved in a road accident early on Saturday morning on the Canary Island resort.

It’s understood he had been holidaying with his family at the time.

“Everyone’s very shocked,” said local councillor Michael Creaton of the tragic news.

It’s really tough on the family, and everyone in the community. The family are there for years, back to their grandparents, they all came from there.

“He was a very well liked young man, it is terrible news,” Creaton added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is providing consular assistance to Stephen’s family.