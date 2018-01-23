Orange warning issued for entire country as Storm Georgina set to blast Ireland

A STATUS ORANGE wind warning has been issued for the entire country as Storm Georgina sets to barrel through Ireland.

Met Ã‰ireann issued the warningÂ at 2pm and it will be in place from midnight until 5am tomorrow.

The storm will track the northwest of the country overnight bringing southwest winds which will reach mean speeds of between 65 and 80 km/h. It will bring gusts up to 120 km/h.

A status yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

The storm will then continue on to the UK where the Met Office is warning that homes and businesses are at risk of flooding.